Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Continue to Rise?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has skyrocketed from $ 19,700 to $ 20,800. While breaking the all-time record created some excitement in the market for a short time, $ 20,800 seems to be a strong support. So what do analysts think about the BTC price trend and the general state of the market?

Ju: I opened a short position at $ 20,800

Ki Young Ju, CEO of crypto data company CryptoQuant, clearly announced his position. Ju announced that it opened a short position at $ 20,807 and said it expected a correction within a few hours.

Shorted on $BTC at $20,807. I'm expecting a correction in a couple of hours. — Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) December 16, 2020

Following his statement, Ju hinted that whale activity on the stock markets has increased since $ 19,000. The famous CEO stated that the real decline and sales pressure will come from Asian markets and will start tomorrow morning. Determining that there is a serious flow of funds especially to the Asian-based stock markets, Ju thinks that his buying power has dried up.

BTC price declined to $ 20,600 after Ju’s announcement. Looking at the comments under the famous CEO’s post, it can be seen that there are other analysts opening similar transactions.

The Crypto Dog, which has close to 250,000 followers, emphasized that it closed half of its long positions, which it opened at $ 18,000, from the same point.

I closed half my 18k longs up here 👍👍 — The Crypto Dog📈 (@TheCryptoDog) December 16, 2020

Institutional investor FOMO for BTC is just starting

However, as well as bearish-oriented forecasts, there are also bullish-oriented statements. Byzantine General, known for his successful Bitcoin analysis and forecasts, pointed out that institutional investors are raising prices.

The analyst stated that “the corporate FOMO is truly visible” by examining the command board on Coinbase. It was emphasized that institutional investors entered purchase orders up to $ 20,610, following the post, which first appeared loaded positions up to $ 20,500.

In fact, in addition to corporate interest, the interest of individual investors may also have reached the ceiling right now. Even the former intelligence agent and famous name Edward Snowden shared this with his followers on Twitter with the “one word: Bitcoin” statement.

One word: Bitcoin. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 16, 2020

Bitcoin also became TT on Twitter when it broke the $ 20,000 resistance.



