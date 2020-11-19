Will Beyoncé prepare Thanksgiving dinner?

The holidays are fast approaching! Beyoncé, the pop star and mother of a family will she be doing the honor of her kitchen for Thanksgiving?

Is she going to put the small dishes in the big ones? Beyoncé, a true queen of pop and business woman could honor her family with her cooking. This, for the famous Thanksgiving Eve which is fast approaching!

It’s a holiday that Americans don’t escape! Indeed, Beyoncé and all her tribe are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Like every year, this festival will therefore take place on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, it therefore falls on November 26, in a week!

Time for Queen B to prepare things and this banquet with great fanfare. At one month of Christmas, will this celebration allow him to get behind the stove?

After all, she wouldn’t be the only big-name star to get her hands dirty. We know that some it girls like Khloé, Kim K, or Kylie Jenner like to cook.

Especially since in 2008 Beyoncé told Express that it was her mother who used to cook. “It’s like anyone’s Thanksgiving,” she said.

BEYONCÉ, AN EXCEPTIONAL STOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS?

Now Beyoncé is a mother of three, so it wouldn’t be surprising if she wanted to succeed her mother. Will she therefore take over?

Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy could therefore devour Jay-Z’s wife’s good food. Solange, their aunt, will she also honor them with her presence?

In 2018, Beyoncé reported that her children helped her decorate the Christmas tree and bake the famous cookies.

Each year, ex-Destiny’s Child bestows their New Year’s greetings on their fans. So we hope that she will not deviate from the rule this year either!

In 2013, she even offered $ 37,000 coupons to Walmart customers near Boston! This, shortly before the release of his eponymous album.



