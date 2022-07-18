Will Bailey finally return to WWE at SummerSlam?

Judging by a recent report, Bailey may be back at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam live award event. She dropped out due to injury after preparing for last year’s show “Money in the Bank” and has not participated in any match since June 25, 2021. There were rumors that she could take part in WrestleMania 38, but this was never realized.

That was a few months ago, and it’s clear that WWE has been waiting to take its place when it comes to Bailey’s return. Before the injury, she worked as one of the company’s best bodyguards opposite Bianca Belair. It will be interesting to see exactly how SummerSlam unfolds if Bailey does return to the biggest party of the summer.

Although WWE has not made any official statements about the former Hagger, Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com reported that Bailey would at least be in Nashville during SummerSlam weekend. Johnson wrote: “For those who have asked about Bailey’s status and when she plans to return to WWE programming, PWInsider.com I found out she was supposed to be in Nashville for Summerslam weekend. Bailey has been out of action since last summer after tearing her cruciate ligaments while training at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for the company’s return to live crowds in the post-Thunder Dome era.”

In Bailey’s absence, WWE continued to develop the women’s division. Asuka and Alexa Bliss recently returned to Monday Night Raw, and Liv Morgan got a huge boost after winning Money In The Bank. The situation has changed since the 33-year-old actor was injured, but not everything has changed. Belair has a red brand women’s championship, but she currently has no plans to participate in SummerSlam. A match with her participation can be organized in the coming weeks, as the premium live event will not take place until July 30. It’s not a lot of time to create a proper program, but WWE has done stranger things.

What’s unclear at this stage is whether WWE will advertise Bailey’s return as a way to boost ratings or attract more people to watch SummerSlam. This show is rapidly gaining momentum, as Brock Lesnar’s match against Roman Reines is announced as the last time the two will fight. Even if it turns out not to be. Pat McAfee will also be fighting on the map, and it is likely that the Miz will fight Logan Paul. Bailey’s appearance and some kind of intervention would have been another highlight of what was supposed to be a memorable event for WWE.