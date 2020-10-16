Will Ariana Grande and BTS have a song together?

Rumors about a possible collaboration between BTS and Ariana Grande took over social networks, we tell you all about their song together.

The BTS fandom has received many surprises recently, but now it is rumored that the idols of Big Hit Entertainment could be preparing a collaboration, nothing more and nothing less than the singer Ariana Grande, for which fans have already expressed their excitement at the possibility.

Surely you remember that photo where the members of BTS and Ariana Grande posed together while rehearsing their respective presentations in the United States. From then on, fans of these music stars talked about how amazing it would be to have a collaborative song.

This is a topic that is mentioned frequently, but this time the rumor took hold on social media.

UMBRELLA, THE POSSIBLE SONG OF BTS AND ARIANA GRANDE

Various Twitter accounts made publications commenting that the music site Shazam included in the list of upcoming releases a song called Umbrella, where the indicated interpreters would be Bangtan Sonyeondan and Ariana Grande.

Fans of the idol group began to piece together tracks and formulate some theories, remembering that during some performances, the guys from Big Hit Entertainment have used umbrellas as part of the concept prepared for the shows.

However, although rumors continue to grow, currently Shazam does not have a melody of these singers registered, so the existence of Umbrella has not been confirmed.

