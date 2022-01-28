Will Apple Take the Metaverse Step? Caught Tips in Comments!

Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, is making plans to step into the metaverse as virtual reality and augmented reality continue to gain traction. Apple CEO Tim Cook talked about the expansion of augmented reality apps on January 27, alluding to the company’s goals regarding the metaverse.

“There Is A Lot Of Potential In This Field”

“We see a lot of potential in this space and we are investing accordingly,” Cook said in response to a question about the Metaverse. In addition, Apple has 14,000 augmented reality apps in the App Store, and this number could increase with more investment.

On the other hand, according to Reuters, the company plans to introduce an AR headset and glasses within the next year. The comments seem to be in contrast to previous reports that Apple has yet to focus on metaverse-related projects.

The potential metaverse movement follows the moves of Facebook, which is taking firm steps towards its virtual reality goals and finally renaming the company Meta. At this point, Cook said Apple’s research and development efforts are focused on the intersection of hardware, software, and services, adding that “this is where the magic really happens.”

Apply always takes a privacy-focused approach to its products and developments to spark excitement before any official announcement or release.

The report said the tech giant’s services revenue rose 24% in the last quarter to $19.5 billion, with analyst estimates at $18.6 billion. It currently has 785 million subscribers on its paid services like streaming music and gaming.

Apple Stock and Profit

The company’s stock price spiked after Cook’s introductions, rising 5.7% to $167 in after-hours trading. But AAPL shares are down 8.2% since the start of the year as equity markets retreated from previous highs.

Apple’s profits totaled nearly $35 billion for the past holiday quarter, with record revenue from iPhone sales.