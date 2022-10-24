“Will and Grace” star Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67

Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan has died at the age of 67.

The actor, writer and singer starred in the films “Will and Grace”, “American Horror Story” and “Burning Hearts”, as well as in other supporting roles, including “The Maid”, “Call Me Kat” and “Cool Kids”.

Jordan crashed into the wall of a building on Cahuenga Boulevard. and Romain St. on Monday morning (October 24) in Hollywood, Variety reports, adding that it is believed that the actor had “some kind of medical emergency.”

Screenwriter Jeremy O Harris called the news “heartbreaking” and wrote about Jordan: “Your star shone brightly no matter where you were on screen and even more so off it. You really were one of those spirits that made getting older gay more exciting than existing in the present. To live fully!”

Star Trek actor George Takei added: “I am stunned by the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and in movies.

“The cause of death was a car accident after he needed emergency medical care. Leslie, we are heartbroken over your loss, and we will miss your fun and your inimitable spirit.”

Jordan also went viral during the coronavirus lockdown with his comedic videos posted on social media.

“Leslie Jordan made many people smile, especially with his videos about the pandemic,” wrote “Wonder Woman” actress Linda Carter. “What a feat to make us all laugh and stay in touch in such difficult times… It’s so cruel that such a thing could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

