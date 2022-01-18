Will Activision Blizzard Games Still Be Released For PS5 and PS4?

Activision Blizzard: The big issue in the world of video games is the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Paying $70 billion, 10 times the amount paid for the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the company founded by Bill Gates will own franchises like Crash Bandicoot, Call of Duty and World of Warcraft when the purchase closes in mid-2023. raising a concern for PlayStation console owners who are wondering how long they will be able to play the company’s games on their consoles.

Initially, Microsoft stated that Activision Blizzard games will be available on Xbox Game Pass, both already released and new, and initially they will have support for multiple platforms. However, a report by Bloomberg says that Microsoft still plans to release games for PlayStation (but others will be exclusive).

Still, it is worth noting that this is a short-term decision. When Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the company’s games took a while to become exclusive to Xbox platforms, honoring contracts already signed, as in the case of Deathloop, which was initially released only for PS5 and PC.

It is to be expected, then, that new games from renowned Activision Blizzard franchises and unreleased titles developed by their studios will be exclusive to Xbox Series X/S very soon.

What is your opinion on the matter?