“Wild West World,” replacing the Hat Twist in Season Two, Is Secretly Perfect

The fourth season of Wild West World swaps hats for mirrors, and it’s the perfect representation of humanity’s current predicament in the HBO sci-fi series. Before any bloodthirsty guest set foot in the Delos WestWorld theme Park, he was treated to a Wild West transformation session, where the host (usually Angela) helped the revelers choose their costume and weapons, and also offered several bonus services. Choosing a stetson was a real rite of passage, but the second season of “Wild West World” revealed a grim truth: a scanner was built into each hat, constantly reading the cognitive functions and brain activity of the owner.

In the Golden Age Park of season 4 of Wild West World, built by host Charlotte Hale, which originated from a copy of Dolores, these scanners have been upgraded. Instead of hiding the technology inside felt hats, Hale built much larger scanners behind every mirror in the park. Thus, human guests will be processed much faster, but this is not the real reason why suspicious stetsons are replaced with malicious mirrors in season 4 of Wild West World. The twist is actually a perfect representation of the new relationship between humanity and its robotic creations.

Charlotte Hale is literally holding a mirror in front of humanity as part of her quest for world domination. This is a creepy metaphor for how the Earth’s flesh-and-blood population became enslaved in season 4 of Wild West World, while the carriers are now the dominant species. The new reality is an exact mirror image of the landscape from the early seasons of The Wild West World, and it gives people a bitter taste of their own sadistic medicine. The fact that Hale achieved her Cyborg conquest by forcing the guests of the Golden Age to look at themselves in mirrors is a beautiful poetic justice. The mirror turn of the “Wild West World” also speaks of the greatest weakness of humanity: vanity. According to Bernard Lowe of Jeffrey Wright, Hale chose mirrors as her weapon to exploit our natural propensities to vanity. It was because of this vanity that hosts were first created in the image and likeness of humanity, and now Hale exploited the likeness of her race, creating almost perfect copies, such as Jay, the Man in Black, Senator Whitney and his wife, etc. It’s like they’re looking at themselves in a mirror…

Explanation of the purpose of Westworld Hats and Mirrors

The official, external purpose of the Westworld scanner helmets was data collection – a violation of privacy on an industrial scale. Understanding the inner workings of the guests, Delos actually made traditional marketing research obsolete, and Rehoboam was very eager to get this data in order to improve the algorithms for predicting the future of the Earth in the third season of Wild West World. The true, secret reason Delos let mini-MRI machines into the Wild West World’s headgear was the immortality project taking place in the Forge of Section 16. Delos sought to create human—host hybrids-a genuine consciousness existing inside an artificial body. To do this, the company needed a human mind, compiled in forensic detail.

Charlotte Hale has little use for either marketing or immortality, but her Golden Age mirror scanners serve a very different purpose. As Bernard explains, Hale learned about her enemy by reading the minds of the guests, gaining a decisive tactical advantage over her quest for world domination. By collecting data about people and understanding what drives them, Hale can also create profiles for each person within her jurisdiction. If we assume that Hale has installed scanning mirrors in her city as well, this may explain how the receiving version of Jay Daniel Wu knows that his colleague has a brother, and generally behaves similarly to the original (even if Frankie is smart enough to notice the difference). .

However, like WestWorld hats, Charlotte Hale’s mirrors may have a deeper, as yet unseen purpose. Together with Caleb, Hale is desperately trying to iron out the remaining problems in the Delos immortality project. Even during the premiere of the 4th season of “Wild West World”, she also defended the Hoover Dam, where all the data of the Section 16 Forge about the human mind is stored. Hale’s ultimate goal may be to turn every human into a hybrid, thereby creating a world in which the two species are indistinguishable.