Wild Rift Appears in 4th In The Most Downloaded Games In Brazil

Wild Rift appears in 4th place in the most downloaded games in Brazil. The data is from the new report by App Annie, which presents information about the mobile game market around the world. In Brazil, the top 3 has casual games like Hair Challenge, Phone Case DIY and Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.

According to the report, games like Roblox and Genshin Impact were responsible for increasing consumer spending, as they are able to offer better graphics and gaming experiences.

In Brazil, there was an investment of US$ 70 million — about R$ 387 million in direct conversion — by consumers, accumulating US$ 570 million, or R$ 3.15 billion, in the period from 2018 to 2021.

Around the world

Globally, 2021 was responsible for increasing US$16 billion — about R$88 billion, in direct conversion — in gaming spending, accumulating US$116 billion (R$641 billion) since 2018. The last year also added 3 billion game downloads, accumulating 82.9 billion over the same period.