Wild Rift Announces Beta Date for iOS and Android

Riot Games Finally Announces Mobile Version Launch; later it will also come out on consoles. League of Legends has been a stronghold of the PC since its launch, but the MOBA from Riot Games is preparing to give the saint to other platforms.

The North American company has announced that League of Legends: Wild Rift will begin its open beta on December 10 in European territory. As planned, the game will launch first on Android and iOS mobile devices, to later see the light on console.

Pre-registration is now available on Android

The official League of Legends: Wild Drift Twitter account has announced that pre-registration is now possible. From what can be seen on the official website, at the moment it can only be done on Android phones or tablets. The iOS logo appears gray and does not allow access at the moment.

Pre-registering on Android is very easy. You just have to click on this link, which will take you directly to the game page on Google Play. Make sure you have an account and are logged in before continuing. Once this check is done, click on “Previous Registration”. You will get the following message: “You are going to pre-register to access League of Legends: Wild Rift. We will notify you when this game is available for your device ”. As soon as the product is activated you will have the opportunity to test it in its beta phase.

League of Legends: Wild Drift is a version fully adapted to mobile devices. According to Riot Games, the product has been developed practically from scratch, so the interface and other aspects have been adapted to take advantage of the capabilities of mobile devices.

The original game, meanwhile, continues with new updates. A new patch was recently released with a ton of new features. This is everything you need to know about the update.



