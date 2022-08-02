Wild Cyberpunk 2077 Glitch Sees A Corpse Almost Destroy a Night City

Night City has always been a dangerous place, and the recently discovered Cyberpunk 2077 glitch shows how a dead body comes back to life to wreak havoc on dystopian streets. The long-awaited first-person role-playing game from CD Projekt Red became infamous after its launch due to several bugs and crashes that caused the game to crash, which overshadowed the game itself and even led to online stores such as the PlayStation Store temporarily removing Cyberpunk 2077 and offering affected players a full refund. . While the worst of these technical glitches have been fixed with a slew of patch updates released by CDPR following the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077 in 2020, many remain to catch players off guard nearly two years later.

Of course, not all Cyberpunk 2077 glitches break the game, and many of them may be interesting in themselves. Players have witnessed how internal ceiling fans break away from their bases and turn into blades of death spinning in the air, city streets are filled with identical copies of the same machine, and even an NPC from one of the Cyberpunk 2077 side quests continues to follow the main character Vi in his quest to become the most respected (or feared) Netrunner in Night City. It got to the point that Cyberpunk 2077 crashes attract no less than a harsh futuristic setting or deep role-playing gameplay, and fans are constantly faced with some sudden and inexplicable incidents on the mean streets of Night City.

Such an incident occurred with Twitter user SirDrè, who recently shared a clip from a Cyberpunk 2077 session in which the dead body that Vi was carrying with him suddenly came to life in a terrifying way. Without warning, the previously fallen enemy mutates into a swirling mass of digital flesh, escaping from the trunk of V’s car and throwing it towards the nearest building. The shapeless form that was once a human eventually gets stuck between two buildings, leaving Vee open to saving his life, as other Twitter users in the comments section note that Cyberpunk 2077 is still facing such crazy crashes almost two years after its launch and several updates. patches.

Despite the fact that CD Projekt Red continues to fix numerous bugs and failures of Cyberpunk 2077, the developer is preparing to expand the world of Night City by releasing the long-awaited and often delayed extensions of Cyberpunk 2077 DLC. Data and leaks have suggested that the first round of new Cyberpunk 2077 content will take players to a top-class Pacific war zone and add new story missions and a whole new alternate ending. More leaks are hinting that Cyberpunk 2077 could send Vee into space in a future DLC expansion, and players are speculating about missions centered around characters like fan-favorite Cyberpunk 2077 ally Jackie Wells.

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 players continue to find new and unlikely entertainment in the many bizarre glitches that are still popping up two years later. This is the case when the supposedly killed enemy suddenly revives in the form of a swirling vortex of destruction, proving that even death cannot stop the Cyberpunk 2077 thugs from wreaking havoc throughout Night City.