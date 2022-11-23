Wilco Johnson Has Died at The Age of 75

Wilko Johnson, beloved singer, songwriter and guitarist of Dr Feelgood, has died at the age of 75.

The news of Johnson’s death was confirmed by a message on his official social media accounts stating that he died at home on Monday (November 21).

The tribute read: “This is an announcement that we never wanted to make, and we are doing it with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.

“He died at home on Monday, November 21. Thank you for respecting the privacy of the family at this very sad time. Rest in peace Wilko Johnson.”

In 2013, Johnson was diagnosed with incurable pancreatic cancer, and in a statement from his manager at the time, he said he did not want to undergo treatment or chemotherapy.

However, the following year Johnson underwent surgery and announced that he had got rid of cancer, and later said that he was told that he had only 10 months to live, and remarked: “I shouldn’t have been here at all.”

In 2015, a new documentary called “Wilco Johnson’s Ecstasy” was released, which focuses on Johnson’s fear of cancer, and features only two voices — Johnson and Roger Daltrey from The Who.

Johnson, 65, played lead guitar with Dr. Filgood from the band’s formation in 1971 until his departure in 1977. During his stay, the band recorded the number one album with their 1976 live LP “Stupidity”. After leaving, Johnson briefly played with The Blockheads in 1980 and released a series of albums with The Wilko Johnson Band. His autobiography, Looking Back at Me, was published in June 2012.

Johnson’s latest album, “Blow Your Mind”, was released in 2018 with The Wilko Johnson Band, and he continued to perform live until his death, appearing last month (October 18) at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire as part of the Planet Rock’s Rocktobber event. .

