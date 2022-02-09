Wii Sports Is Reborn As Nintendo Switch Sports: All Confirmed Sports

Wii Sports: Nintendo announces a video game that recovers the spirit of the classic Wii Sports, with new sports and without Miis. If you are one of those who lost their backs playing Wii Sports with the Wii Mote, there is good news. The spirit of this title returns in Nintendo Switch Sports, a new title developed by Nintendo for the hybrid that not only includes classic sports, but also other new additions. Through a trailer, all the sports that will be available have been confirmed. And when does it come out? April 29.

The title will include both local and online multiplayer mode, so it will be possible to challenge players from all over the world. Using the Joy-Con controls we can emulate the movements, combining them with the leg strap accessory (included in the physical format version).

Nintendo has also announced an online test, which will take place between February 19 and 20. These are the sports that can be practiced. And this time without Miis!

Tennis

Bowling

jacket

Football

Badminton

volleyball

Golf (from autumn)