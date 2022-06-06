Wii and Wii U games are still Missing on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has become a haven for games left on the Nintendo Wii and Wii U consoles, but many have yet to receive official ports to Nintendo’s hybrid handheld devices. One can only guess why the company abandoned some of these names. However, many star titles have been mysteriously overlooked or deserve another chance to make themselves known to a new audience. The Nintendo Switch is the best console to port, and since the core elements of the Wii are still intact, there are many reasons to bring a few of these games into the new era.

The Wii U is the console that has had the most success by keeping its catalog on the Nintendo Switch. Switch gave Bayonetta 2 a new lease of life thanks to a high-quality port, and even Mario Kart 8: Deluxe enjoyed great success there. Most of the Nintendo Wii U catalog migrated to Switch, but the Wii did not achieve the same success. Without games like Super Mario Galaxy, many famous Wii games ended up on 3DS instead and stayed there. The Wii era was a different time. There are many logistical barriers to these titles, be it licensing agreements or IP addresses in limbo; many publishers have kept silent on most of their past catalogs.

The Wii alone has many unique games that existed only because the developers tried their best to think outside the box and create a unique experience that could provide a motion control experience. Games like Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, while deserving of a modern port, won’t be included here. In this case, it’s a continuation of the GameCube game, and both of these Fire Emblem games deserve remakes more than ports. Metroid Prime: Trilogy is another game that may have a potential port/remake on the horizon, so that’s not mentioned either. This list will highlight games published by Nintendo (sorry, Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom and Mad World), which are excellent and deserve a second try, or those that, according to feelings, should have already been ported to the latest Nintendo console.

The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD Still Not On Switch

A remake of the GameCube classic, The Legend Of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD for Wii U, took a long and hard look at the original game and decided to polish all the rough edges to create a remake that will completely displace the original. Although many may have had problems with the title due to the fact that Link was not presented as an older hero, as in the new Zelda games, which, according to some, were promised to them from the classic Nintendo World demo of previous years, fans have since gotten used to it. With the use of touch-screen controls, crisp visual enhancements, a redesigned Triforce map and a complete overhaul of sea voyages, Wind Waker HD is the definitive edition of one of Link’s most charming adventures.

Wii U Classic The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD Needs a Switch Port

This Wii game has finally given fans the darker, adult-oriented Zelda storyline they wanted back in the early days of the Nintendo GameCube. Tantalus Media, an Australian developer, was responsible for bringing the Zelda Twilight Princess port back to the Wii U to fill in the gaps in the console’s tiny library. The game has made several fixes and solved the problems that fans have encountered with the mirroring of the world used in the Wii version to help players get used to the Nintendo control scheme. Additionally, the game has been brought back to GameCube orientation and added some much-needed quality of life features as well as standard controller support.

It’s worth noting that fans have been asking very much for these two Zelda games from Nintendo, but, nevertheless, the games still remain tied to the Wii U. However, the ports of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch were teaser. Many complain that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was ported before these two games for the 35th anniversary. However, the publisher can wait for the right moment to republish these two classic books, such as the lull of the catalog.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Still Hasn’t Moved from Wii to Switch

One of Kirby’s best games, Kirby’s Return To Dreamland, came out later in the Wii lifecycle and introduced a four-player co-op game featuring Kirby, Meta Knight, Waddle Dee and King Diddy. Despite the fact that many of Kirby’s copying abilities were not used for all four players, “Return to Dreamland” gave each character a unique and diverse set of movements that were thoughtful and complemented the rest of the characters. Several cast mates, collectibles and bonus modes have given several reasons to return to this dreamland. Given the minimum requirements for movement, it is a pity that Nintendo has not yet considered it appropriate to present this gem on the Nintendo Switch.