Wife Kelsey Parkers (†) faced “the biggest problem”

This is one of the hardest and at the same time the best days for Kelsey Parker! It’s been almost exactly six months since she lost her husband Tom Parker (✝33). The Wanted singer suffered from an incurable brain tumor and died of it in March 2022. Since then, the Briton seems to have tried her best and kept everything together for her two children. Now she had to face a particularly difficult moment: to marry Kelsey’s best friends and, unfortunately, without Tom!

Sharing a photo of the foursome on Instagram, Kelsey emotionally wrote: “Tom would be so proud of both of you, and I know it hurts him to miss this day. […] Not having him by my side tomorrow will be one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced so far.” However, she is really looking forward to a special day of her closest friends. The mother of two seems to have a particularly close bond with them, so she definitely wants to make sure this is the most beautiful day for the newlyweds.

Almost exactly six months have passed since Tom’s death, and the last few days seem to have turned Kelsey into a storm of emotions: “This week has been one of the hardest, and I would give anything to share the weekend with her.” you”. However, in memory of her Tom, she decided to celebrate the next few days.