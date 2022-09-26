Wide dress: Angelique Kerber hides her tummy

Nanu, where is Angelique Kerber’s tummy (34)? At the end of August, the tennis player announced that she was pregnant: together with her partner Franco Bianco, she is expecting her first child. Angelica has not yet revealed details about the pregnancy. But now she appeared in public for the first time since the announcement of this joyful news – but the tummy was not particularly visible.

On Saturday, Angelica was a guest at the Leipzig Opera Ball. She appeared in a red straight-cut floor-length dress with XXL ruffles on the shoulders. However, under the wide dress of a professional athlete, there was no tummy visible. A small bulge on her stomach can only be guessed at in the photo, in which she is photographed slightly from the side. Until now, Angelica has not revealed at what stage she is in her pregnancy.

Due to pregnancy, the 34-year-old athlete was unable to participate in the U.S. Open in August. She announced via Instagram that she will also take a break in the coming months for this wonderful reason: “Being a professional tennis player means everything to me, but I am grateful for the new path I am following. I’m nervous and excited at the same time.”