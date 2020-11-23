Wicked Sisters: find out what impressed us

Simon Guerrier is writing another extremely clever story with this installment of Doctor Who. It’s not smart because it’s complicated, but more in the way it unfolds naturally and smoothly as you explore interesting themes and characters.

When it comes to Sontarans, they can be a very dangerous threat (as shown in The Sontaran Experiment) or purely comical (as seen regularly with the Strax character).

Sometimes, however, there is a good mix of the two; in fact, in his debut appearance, while Linx was undoubtedly dangerous in The Time Warrior, he also shared many great comic scenes with the warrior Irongron.

So a mix of comedy and danger can work very well for Sontarans. Similarly, Guerrier achieves that combination in this episode.

As always, Dan Starkey does a fantastic job playing the Sontarans. While he was great on the TV show, it’s Big Finish where he really shines, especially when he plays the Potato Headed Warriors.

As well as portraying the rather interesting Commander Stent, a Sontaran who had to adjust to rather unusual circumstances, we also hear him portray various other members of the clone race. Like Nicholas Briggs voicing various Daleks in one story, he is extremely impressive.

As for the four regular characters, their interactions really help drive this story forward. In The Key 2 Time trilogy, it was always Abby who was paired up with the Doctor, not Zara, so it’s good to see that changed in this episode.

Especially with where it leads. There are a couple of really cool surprises in this episode, surprises that are extremely well built thanks to Guerrier’s strong storytelling.

The ending is particularly satisfying, as we can find out exactly how connected the three stories are in this box. Naturally, it ends in a suspense that will leave you eager to hear the final episode, while it works extremely well as a great story in its own right.



