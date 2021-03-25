Wi-Fi repeater: models to improve the internet at home

Whether for your home office or distance learning, having a stable Wi-Fi connection is essential, after all, having an important meeting or class interrupted by the lack of internet is an unpleasant situation.

When the signal does not arrive with the same intensity in every room in the house, it is an alert that the router alone is no longer enough. A Wi-Fi signal repeater can be a good option to improve the range of the internet inside your home, as it replicates the signal emitted by the router, improving its range and stability.

In this content, check out some models of Wi-Fi signal repeater and their main features.

Repeater Xiaomi Pro 300mbps

This Xiaomi repeater has a maximum speed of up to 300 Mbps, which is enough to service most home routers. Two powerful antennas are responsible for amplifying the signal from the Wi-Fi network.

Very compact, it can be plugged directly into the socket and is easily configurable. The device supports up to 64 devices, making it possible to manage the network through Xiaomi’s own app available for smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi 2 300 Mbps Wireless Repeater

This repeater increases the coverage of the wireless network for areas that are difficult to reach or difficult to wire. This other Xiaomi model can be connected to notebooks or USB sockets, transmitting data at a rate of 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz network frequency. The product is compact, very similar to a longer pendrive, easily fitting in the pocket.

D-Link 300 Mbps Wireless Access Point Repeater

D-Link is a well-known brand in the segment of equipment for Wi-Fi networks. The DAP-1325 model has a transmission speed of 300 Mbps, two omnidirectional antennas and even an entry for an RJ45 internet cable.

Another interesting aspect is the security of the device, since it is possible to connect to the main network with the touch of a single button. This way, it is easy to take the signal from the Wi-Fi network to other places using this wireless repeater. A visual indicator of signal strength is another interesting feature of this product.