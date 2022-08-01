Why Zach & Tori is being Petty amid Feud with Matt

The whole new season of “Little People, Big World” was devoted to the enmity of Zach, Tori and Matt Roloff, and viewers felt that the couple had handled this problem incorrectly. Zack and Tori are both very offended, but the audience now feels that they are petty and acting out. Matt is not an angel at all, but fans are starting to feel sorry for him.

The 23rd season of “Little People, Big World” began with a tense scene in which Tori and Zach (and then Matt) explain what has happened in recent months. The clip showed that the father and son had a big fight over the purchase and sale of Roloff Farms. The farm has been a staple of the show since the founding of LPBW and even boasts a large plot with pumpkins. Matt felt that Zach was furious with the demands, while his son thought that the patriarch was all about money. After years of telling your children that the farm will be passed on to the next generation, it seems that this dream has come to an end.

In the last episode of “Little People, Big World” Zach looked like he was finally going to have a heart-to-heart with his father, but the tone between the two men quickly changed. Fans watched as Matt was told that he would soon have another grandson, and offered to work as a nanny when the parents of three children wanted to relax. Instead of accepting his father’s offer, Zach told the cameras that the idea was not a “realistic option.” Fans immediately felt that he was petty, not allowing his children to see their grandfather. Viewers turned to the Reddit thread created by AnneSansE to share their opinions.

Little people, subscribers of the Big World in this topic felt that it was “petty and terrible” to reject Matt’s kind offer to take care of the children. It was obvious that a lot of people thought Matt and Zach should drop their egos. Fans were split in half when it came to their support, but most agreed that Zack and Tori were very offended and they had a sour attitude because they couldn’t buy a farm. Instead of selling it to the Roloff children, Matt put part of the farm on the market, although it has yet to be bought.

Season 23 of the series “Little People, Big World” is coming to an end, but viewers are still saddened by the discord in the Roloff family. Recently, Zach shared that his relationship with his father will not improve in the near future. Zack and Tori decided to move an hour away from the farm to Battlefield, Washington to start over. Despite the fact that some supporters consider this a good solution, many still consider this duo petty.