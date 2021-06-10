Why Your Downloaded Apple Music Songs Don’t Have Dolby Atmos

Apple Music: For a few days, the Apple Music service has offered two new types of sound quality thanks to the introduction of spatial audio compatible with Dolby Atmos and also the always sought ‘lossless’ or Lossless Audio. Spatial audio with dynamic tracking generates surround sound so that it appears to be coming from around you.

The sound field stays focused on the device and the voice stays with the actor or action on the screen. And Lossless audio comes in 24-bit 192kHz quality.

Why don’t your downloaded songs have dolby atmos

Are you one of those who use Apple Music offline and have a good library of downloaded themes? If you have listened to the songs to enjoy the new spatial audio, you have surely found that it does not seem to work, and the songs sound the same as before. Is it your setup thing? No, although you will have to do something that will make you a bit lazy: Delete and download again.

As detailed by Apple on its Support page, the songs that users have downloaded to listen to offline have not adopted the new audio format, that is, if you play them you will hear them as before, in stereo. To be able to listen to them with spatial audio, you must first delete the library manually and then download them all again.

Spatial and stereo audio

Important: You must have the ‘Download with Dolby Atmos’ option activated in the settings.

When the version of a song is downloaded with spatial audio, it also comes with the stereo version, with which users download both versions at once. If you want to hear the latter, just disable Dolby Atmos in Settings.

How to activate spatial audio

1- Go to Settings> Bluetooth.

2- Find your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max in the list (for example, “John’s AirPods”).

3- Touch the information button next to the AirPods -the I icon

4- Activate Spatial Audio.

5- To listen to a demonstration of spatial audio, click on Go and hear how it works. You can switch between stereo audio and spatial audio to hear the difference between the two.