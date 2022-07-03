Why you can rejoice in the death of the finale of “Very strange things”

Warning: contains SPOILERS for the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange things”, the 9th episode “Container”.

Jason’s death in the finale of the 4th season of the TV series “Very strange Things” is a cruel moment, but viewers have the right to celebrate it. Jason Carver (Mason Dye) is the leader of a new group of antagonists in Very Strange Cases 4, the Hawkins High School basketball team, who are trying to find and defeat Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), believing him responsible for the death of Jason’s girlfriend, Chrissy. Cunningham (Grace Van Deen) and others. In a way, Jason ends up getting what he wants when Eddie dies in the finale of Very Strange Cases 4, but luckily the villain gets what he deserves too.

In two full-length episodes of the second volume of the fourth season of the series “Very strange things”, the death of the characters is promised. Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) died at the end of season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, episode 8, “Dad”, and the fate of Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Riser) remained in question, but it doesn’t look very good. There were several bigger deaths in the finale: formally speaking, May Mayfield (Sadie Sink) died, but she was resurrected a minute later (though she remained in a coma with a brain dead), and there was, of course, the death of Eddie mentioned above. who ended up sacrificing himself to help his friends.

However, among all the doom, gloom and sad deaths of the characters, there was a murder for which the audience could stay. In what was mostly a fleeting moment, Jason dies in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things” after Max’s death is used by Vecna to open another gate between the Underside and Hawkins. Jason’s death in “Very Strange Things 4” came as a result of being cut in half when opening the gate; judging by the scream on his face, he feels every part of it, and although it’s a dark scene, it will also appeal to the audience – and rightly so. Jason was becoming an increasingly terrible person who wasn’t offered redemption in the finale of Very Strange Things 4, which instead doubled his penchant for villainy, and so in a largely grim finale, this is a chance to cheer up one brief moment of the character actually. they are being punished for their actions.

Jason’s Very Strange Deeds Death was right because he could not be redeemed

What’s particularly remarkable about Jason’s death in season 4 of “Very Strange Cases” is how it differs from the previous arches of the bully characters. As a rule, hooligans in “Very Strange Cases” were more subtle: Steve Harrington (Joe Keary), of course, has completely turned into one of the greatest heroes, but even Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) has become more complex, and his death has made his status as a villain more difficult. On the contrary, Jason was very similar to Angela (Elodie Grace Orkin), another bully from “Very Strange Cases 4”, but was more black and white. As the season progressed, he only got worse, increasingly desperate to get back at Eddie while ignoring his own shortcomings, especially when he refused to admit the truth about Chrissy in the finale.

Due to a combination of his grief, being the biggest athlete in school, and prejudice against anyone he thinks is less cool than him, Jason was blind to the truth and wasn’t going to stop, even if it meant killing Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) to get to Eddie. Along with this, however, Jason’s story was one of the weakest in Very Strange Cases 4, partly because it seemed such a hackneyed trope and cliche without any fresh interpretation, despite the fact that his own encounter with the supernatural gave him a chance to do so. something else (which instead was just disappointing). Jason had to die in the finale of Very Strange Cases 4, as there was no real viable arc or way back for him, given how far he had come.

So Jason’s death is a great moment: a bit of fan service amid chaos and catastrophe, at the same time darkly comical, terribly graphic and surprisingly pleasant when a bad person gets a bad ending. Is it really right to rejoice that someone died after being cut in half by a portal to the hellish dimension? The morality may be questionable at best, but in the case of Jason’s death in “Very Strange Cases,” some pleasure seems reasonable.