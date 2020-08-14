Why Xiaomi’s Founder Developed Transparent TV

Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi, made a statement on Weibo and stated that they designed a transparent TV model to change the standard TV form and turn TVs into works of art.

Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi has officially introduced the first transparent TV model Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition, as well as the new smartphones Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra at its local launch event.

Unlike standard TVs, the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition does not have any display panel, and the images are shown by projecting onto the glass from the oval console located under the transparent glass panel. Thus, when you do not operate the TV, you only see a transparent glass panel.

Xiaomi plans to replace standard TV form with transparent TV model

Answering some questions from Xiaomi fans via Weibo, company founder Lei Jun clarified why Xiaomi wanted to produce a transparent TV model. According to Jun, Xiaomi sheds light on the future of TVs with the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition.

Saying that “TVs should turn into works of art in the next 10 years”, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun states that you can make the device invisible when you are not using it while receiving the highest quality image with the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition.

According to Jun, making a transparent TV can be mass produced is a very difficult process. So why did Xiaomi insist on developing such a TV model? According to Lei Jun, Xiaomi is exploring the way to find the television form of the future with the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition.

Although TV technology is improving day by day in terms of resolution, quality and services, almost all of us envision similar devices when we say TV. On the other hand, Xiaomi promises to change the TV form we are used to with its new transparent TV model.

According to the statements made by Xiaomi, the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition has 1.07 billion colors, 93 percent cinematic color gamut, 10bit color depth, 15000: 1 contrast, 120Hz MEMC refresh rate and 1ms response time.



