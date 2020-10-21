Why won’t Twitter let you retweet without commenting?

The social network changes one of its functions to promote interactivity. But without consulting its users.

In the social network Twitter, you can do several things with a tweet. Two of them are to give it “Retweet” to appear on your timeline and your contacts see that message, and to give it to retweet with comments, to show the tweet and a comment from you.

But Twitter wants there to be more interaction between its users, it wants to encourage communication, and for this it has done one thing: remove one of the functions.

Retweet with comments only

In this way, whether you are using Twitter in its version for web browsers or in its mobile application, when you click retweet, you will see the option to add a comment, but not to simply retweet it without further ado. Of course you can not put a comment and leave it blank as is, which is what many users are doing.

The company has indicated through its official account that this new ‘retweet’ function will be only a temporary change. But without a doubt a change introduced without consulting its users. And a change that comes after the end of September, Twitter announced that it will add reminders for users to read a news before sharing it.

Twitter began testing this feature in June, sending a reminder to users who are going to share a story without first clicking on the link. After three months of testing, the company claimed that with this feature users open articles 40% more often after viewing the notification.



