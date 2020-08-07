Why won’t the Warcraft 2 movie come out?

Warcraft, which was known as a great disappointment for some and a movie with high viewing pleasure for others when it was released in 2016, will not come with its sequels or even movies. So why is Warcraft 2 not coming out?

Years have passed since we watched the Warcraft universe on the big screen. For those who love both the movie and the Warcraft universe, there is the question of whether sequels will come in mind. The movie had a great success when it was released, and as such, despite negative reviews, some opinions were formed about the future of the Warcraft 2 sequel.

The director of the movie, Duncan Jones, made some explanations about the sequels in the past years, which was another detail that made the audience expect the sequel. However, considering the latest news, Warcraft 2 will not be released, unfortunately. Although this news seems to upset fans who enjoy watching the Warcraft universe as a movie, it is worth mentioning that this decision is not surprising for fans who are not happy with the movie.

Why won’t the second movie of the Warcraft series be released?

Although Warcraft had great success at the box office, it had not received very good returns from both its audience and critics. The production, which could not please its audience in many ways, did not create excitement for possible sequels to be honest. As such, the producer company refrained from giving the necessary approval for sequels.

The fact that the film met with a great number of viewers in America besides the big box office success it achieved throughout the world meant question marks for the producer company. We can say that behind the fact that the expected sequel news has not been received despite the last four years is the decrease in the confidence of the producer company in the series. The first few months after the movie came out, although there are some explanations that make us believe that a new movie is on the way, we now know clearly that there is no Warcraft 2 on the horizon.

Why did the first Warcraft movie fail?

The Warcraft series, which has a very large universe and a strong story, unfortunately could not give us what we wanted in the movie. For someone who has not played World of Warcraft and does not know the Warcraft universe very well, although it is considered successful with its visual effects, acting and music, Warcraft did not manage to catch its main target audience.

Warcraft’s powerful story was not reflected well enough in the movie, and also the ending of the movie was not enough. This end, which did not create the excitement to wait for the continuation of the series, was also the place where the greatest criticism of the film came. Another disappointment created by Warcraft was that it was a movie that did not adequately reflect the diversity of the universe. Perhaps if there was a better script supported by side stories, we would both get to know the Warcraft universe more and enjoy watching it more.

However, this is actually a major problem for many movies adapted from the games. Game adaptations never achieve the expected success and are subject to the criticism of its audience. This was also the case with Warcraft, and many viewers had very high expectations when they went to watch the universe they were in on the big screen. Unfortunately, Warcraft was unable to meet these expectations.

What would it be like if Warcraft 2 and Warcraft 3 movies were released?

“What kind of a story would it continue if the sequels of the series came out?” Said the film’s director, Duncan Jones. He made some explanations to answer the question. While answering questions about the subject in the past, Jones stated that the story will focus on the search of the new world, and finally, he drew a similar story diagram while answering a question directed to him on Twitter.

According to Jones ‘statements, Warcraft 2 was about Thrall’s journey to find the orcs’ new home. In the third film, after a war that would allow the Orcs to gain their freedom, the dream would finally happen and the Orcs would arrive in their new home. Unfortunately, we will not be able to watch these scenarios on the big screen.

The story continues, although no new movies are coming:

Although Jones often expresses his regret that he is not able to bring new stories to his audience, ultimately the Warcraft universe is a constantly expanding universe. World of Warcraft is advancing its story with new expansion packs and the movie was shot based on this game, as you know. So if you are curious about the rest of the story, you can play the game and discover where the story is going. Director Jones also recommended the same thing to those who are curious about this universe that the Blizzard team is constantly working on.



