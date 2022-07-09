Why Wong in Shang Chi

Why does Wong appear in “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” instead of Doctor Strange, who has always been the franchise’s favorite sorcerer? There are several reasons why Wong is in Shang Chi. After “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale,” warlocks have become a valuable superhero squad as the world gets stranger and more dangerous. The Marvel cinematic universe is no longer solely dedicated to protecting Earth. In Phase 4 of the MCU, there are even more serious and complex threats that require the attention of sorcerers and other magic users, many of whom are widely represented not only in the cast of Shang Chi, but also in Doctor Strange. in the “Multiverse of Madness”, “Spider-Man: no way home” and “Moon Knight”.

Indeed, Phase 4 of the MCU immediately introduces several new heroes, the biggest of which are Shang Chi, Moon Knight, the Eternals and America Chavez. In recent years, Marvel Studios has pushed ahead by releasing the first films featuring blacks and women in the franchise — and even more —and thanks to Shang Chi, the studio had the first Asian-led superhero movie.

There are several reasons why Wong is playing in “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings” instead of acting alongside Doctor Strange. The first reason for Wong’s inclusion in “Shang Chi” (and one of the most discussed behind the scenes) is that Benedict Wong is a British actor of Chinese descent, and it just makes sense for Wong to be part of Marvel’s origins. the first Asian superhero. The second reason is that Doctor Strange is supposedly busy with other matters in the universe in the Sanctum Sanctorum, while Wong is engaged in other matters related to the shrine of magicians, Kamar-Taj, as well as Abomination. This is also the result of a third factor: Wong is the new Supreme Wizard of the MCU. While issues such as the “Ten Rings of the Mandarin” previously fell under the responsibility of Dr. Strange, now this burden falls on Wong, who is the main representative of the Kamar Taj and the Masters of Mystical Arts. Wong is also the new Phil Coulson in the MCU, which means the Archmage is likely to appear in every major MCU Phase 4 project.

Wong’s role quickly becomes interesting, expanding the universe, which essentially makes him a replacement for Phil Coulson in Phase 4 of the MCU, who served as the glue binding everything in Phase 1. Before the Avengers formed for their first battle, Phil Coulson and the SHIELD appeared from time to time to glue everything together. In Phase 4, the original Avengers are disbanded and Coulson is dead. That’s why Wong is in Shang Chi, as his presence ensures that everyone remembers that they are part of the MCU. Wong appeared in both “Shang Chi”, “The Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021, and then returned to “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness” in 2022. the next big Avengers team.

Additionally, using Wong to bring Shang-Chi and Katie into the fold in the Shang-Chi credits scene hypes up their future in the MCU, but also downplays the seriousness of the situation. If Strange had appeared, there would have been a direct link to Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, implying that new characters would appear in the sequel. Instead, Wong was the perfect candidate to satisfy all the aspects Marvel wanted to achieve–a familiar face found Shang-Chi in his film–without promising too much to the audience. In fact, the fifth and perhaps most important reason why Wong is in Shang Chi and not in Doctor Strange is that no other Archmage would sing better than Wong in singing karaoke with Shang Chi and Katie. Viewers not only see how Wong has finally relaxed, but, unfortunately, without Stephen, they finally see how the strict librarian of Kamar-Taj follows his advice, setting up future banter between Katie, Shang-Chi, Wong and Stephen.

Why is Wong the Archmage in Doctor Strange 2

The current Supreme Wizard of the MCU, Wong, was promoted to the position when Doctor Strange was wiped off the face of the earth by Infinity Stones during Thanos’ snap. After the Hulk used the Nano-Glove to reverse the effects of the click, Doctor Strange and everyone else who was captured returned, but the duties of the Archmage remained in the hands of Wong. This is mainly because the position of High Wizard cannot remain vacant for too long, as there are always forces that threaten the fabric of reality, and Kamar-Taj needs someone at the level of Wong or Strange to take over the defense of Earth. Although Strange has returned, Wong has already taken up this position, and as it turned out during Phase 4, Wong is fully capable of performing the relevant duties.