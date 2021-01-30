Why will telecom be one of the main themes of 2021?

The year 2021 will be very important for connectivity, and connectivity will be fundamental for the year. Relevant topics for the sector and for the country’s future are expected to advance in 2021, and the coming months should consolidate trends based on telecommunications technology, which had a new meaning with the covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and which should not return to the level before the beginning of last year. For this reason, telecommunications will be on the forefront of the 2021 priority agenda.

Connectivity became an even more part of the population’s routine last year because of the need for social isolation, and the examples are many and cover many aspects of life. Among them, we can mention the various companies that invested in the digital economy and started offering online sales, investments and bank transactions by cell phone, distance classes and courses, remote work, the habit of video chatting, telemedicine, among others. others.

And this connectivity remains at the forefront in 2021: we started the year with a new payment method, the PIX, the first ever thought of the origin to be used with smartphones and which tends to have an increase in its use. Studies on how to develop the PIX as an optional instrument to the boleto are on the Conexis 2021 agenda.

New businesses and applications are already emerging with current technologies and will be increased by the implementation of 5G, whose kick-off will take place with the auction of frequency bands. With 5G, there is a great development of the Internet of Things, especially in industry 4.0 and agribusiness.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) promises to launch the auction notice this year. But there are still relevant issues to be solved to allow the equipment to start operating with the 5G in the range that will be auctioned, even if we have made progress.

We argue that the auction should be done to stimulate the expansion of services and digitalization in Brazil, and not to be merely collection

Another issue that is still undefined and that may delay the implementation of the technology is the solution for the coexistence of 5G with satellite dishes. We defend a hybrid solution so that 5G can start with the mitigation of interference wherever there is and, in a second step, migrate the TV transmitted by satellite to another frequency range.

There are still other issues besides the announcement that are also relevant for the expansion of the connectivity of the technologies already available, such as the municipal antenna laws, many of which are outdated and disconnected from the needs of the population.

Currently, Brazil has more than 100 thousand antennas installed and more than 4 thousand orders for new antennas awaiting licensing. Releasing pending orders has the potential to generate investment and jobs.