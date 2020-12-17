Why Will Halstead’s Future Doesn’t Look Bright

Season 6 has reminded us that Will (Nick Gehlfuss) has had another failed relationship and has no chance of advancing professionally, so what exactly is Will going to do with himself? Most importantly, what is Chicago Med going to do with it?

What we’re seeing in season 6 is the culmination of where the show has taken him in recent seasons. It was a big step last season when Will rejected Natalie’s latest attempt at reconciliation and told her that he was better off without her, because he was.

However, once he was separated from Natalie, Chicago Med didn’t give Will much of a chance to grow up on his own. The plot of him taking a stand against a drugged doctor might have been compelling, but then it turned into another romantic side plot when Will slept with her and then became her biggest advocate.

Will’s breakup with Hannah wasn’t a surprise either, as Jessy Schram was billed as a recurring guest star, meaning she wouldn’t be staying forever. Her days were particularly numbered on this show, which rarely carries over from one season to the next.

But once again, Dr. Halstead’s life was defined by the woman she was dating and by him trying to solve his problems. He is now sulking about not being considered the head of the Emergency Department, but Chicago Med prepared him for that.

The last thing Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) needs is another girlfriend. He won’t move anywhere in his career. He does this clinical trial and has agreed to work on it, but as the plot progresses viewers know that doctors when they get involved with pharmaceutical companies can be a bit dodgy.

So what is his best move? He could try a new specialty, but that’s unlikely, as Chicago Med focuses exclusively on the emergency department these days. He may not be the boss, but he could show by working with Choi that he has matured and is looking forward to other opportunities in the future.

Season 6 should be where we see what Will Halstead is made of. He doesn’t have any romantic drama in his way and something to prove in his career. This could be the season where the character reinvents himself a bit and defends himself only as a doctor.



