Why weren’t Eleven Strong Enough to Kill Vyakna in Season 4

WARNING! This article contains SPOILERS for season 4 of the TV series “Very Strange Things”, vol. 2!

Despite being able to break out of his grip, Eleven was unable to kill Vecna in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things”. Eleven spent most of season 4 of “Very Strange Things” in the Nina project, where she not only regained her strength, but also became even stronger than before. Dr. Brenner and Owens eventually revealed that her powers were needed as a “cure” to stop Vecna/One/Henry Creel’s plan to take over the world, but Vecna still prevailed in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things”.

The finale of the first volume of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” proved that the eight-year-old Eleven was more powerful than One when she banished him to the Wrong Side in 1979. When Odin turned into a Wound on the Wrong Side, he realized his weakness. In addition, the villain then looked for a way to siphon the incredible ability of the Eleven to open gates between worlds. Vecna successfully stole the powers of Eleven by controlling the Mind Catcher in the season 3 finale of “Very Strange Things”, which finally allowed him to become stronger than Eleven and implement his plan to capture Hawkins with the help of the Upside Down. To do this, Vecna will open four gates, killing Hawkins’ teenagers, including Eleven’s friend Max.

The gang’s plan to use Max as bait and kill Vecna in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things” almost worked: Eleven “clung” to Max’s memories for an epic “mental battle” with Vecna, while Nancy, Steve and Robin seriously damaged his physical body. Upside down. However, Vekna managed to survive both in the Inverted and in his mind of red smoke, after which Max’s brief death opened the fourth gate. When Eleven subdued Vecna in her mind at the end of season 4 of “Very Strange Things”, he escaped from this place when his body began to disappear into smoke, which happened due to the fact that his physical form was burned inside out. Eleven was able to defeat Vecna as soon as Mike explained how much he loved her, suggesting that she really had enough strength to kill Vecna, but support came too late. The reason Eleven failed to kill Vecna in the season 4 finale of “Very Strange Things” is also due to his control over the creatures of the Underside and the collective mind, which apparently help the villain heal when he is injured. Thus, in order for Eleven to kill Vecna, it is necessary to destroy not only his physical form, but also the entire Underside.

How eleven can kill Vecna in the fifth season of the TV series “Very strange things”

The premiere of the 4th season of “Very Strange Cases” has already hinted that eleven alone will not be enough to kill Vecna, as Eddie’s D&D campaign teased. When Dustin threw 11 against Vecna, it was a “miss”, since the villain was killed only after Erica threw 20. One of the main reasons Vecna escaped from Eleven was because he left his red smoky mental landscape as soon as his physical form was attacked on the Inside, suggesting that Eleven should meet him in the real world to kill him in the fifth season of “Very Strange Things”. , such as resurrecting Max, showing that she is strong enough to kill him, but must find the perfect moment.

Killing Vecna’s eleven would also require her to destroy the Underside, or at least her connection to Hawkins, suggesting that she would need to tap into Vecna’s powerful relationship over time. The Upside Down is stuck in 1983, which hints that the gang needs to fix their measurement-related mistakes on the day Eleven opened the gates and Will went missing. The fifth season of Very Strange Cases makes Will’s connection to Vecna an important focus, teasing that Will and Eleven may be the key to killing Vecna forever. However, Eleven kills Vecna in the fifth season of “Very Strange Things”, she will not be able to win alone, which may also mean recruiting Eighth, her only other living “brother”. As the entire gang works together to save Hawkins in the final season of Very Strange Cases, Eleven will need as many supernatural abilities on her side as possible to ensure the destruction of the Underside and the death of Vecna.