Many fans believe that Kim Plath from “Welcome to Plattville” may have wanted her family and their band to be like the von Trapp family from “The Sound of Music”, except for the war. Kim has always been proud of her family’s musical success and may have felt entitled to become famous. Fans notice small details showing how much Kim wanted to break into the entertainment industry.

Kim has never been a fan favorite because of her excessive control. When “Welcome to Plattville” viewers first met the family, Kim was responsible for setting strict rules, including a ban on sugar and TV. Each of Kim and Barry Plath’s nine children was raised in a strict environment and was protected from the modern world. Each child was forced to adapt to what his parents said, avoiding extraneous thinking. Kim was very proud of how often her children got in line.

Fans of “Welcome to Plattville” could not help but compare the Platt children and their group with the famous von Trapp family from The Sounds of Music. The family band toured the south and entertained parishioners at small Baptist churches. One important comparison was made when a video appeared on Youtube showing the Plath children singing the famous “Do-Rei-Mi”, which was originally sung by Julie Andrews. All of Plath’s siblings joined the queue, and Hosana, the eldest Plath, acted as Sister Maria. The song and antics were supernatural and made fans feel that Kim wanted to turn her children into a family movie.

Captain von Trapp was a strict parent who, like Kim, believed that children should be seen, not heard. Both parents led a strict home life and expected their children to obey. Although Kim doesn’t use a whistle like Captain Vonn Trapp, her side eye will always make her kids listen. They say imitation is the highest form of flattery, but many argue that Kim may have gone too far as the comparison is uncanny.

Whatever Kim aspires to, fans of “Welcome to Plattville” believe that she failed in trying to force her children to obey the rules. Most of her older children rebelled and moved away from the family home. Now Kim is starting the divorce process and lives alone. It’s fair to assume that Captain von Trapp may have been in better control of his family and children than Kim ever had, leading fans to wonder, “How do you solve a problem like Kim?”