Why Welcome To Plathville Fans Blame Kim For the Whole Family Drama

Kim Plath seems to be at the center of the whole “Welcome to Plattville” family drama. Regardless of whether she is directly involved in the drama or not, Kim has a way to create problems about herself in the series. The Plath family has been divided over the past few years, as Kim pushed the older children away when they showed a desire to live outside her rules. Although she has reestablished her relationship with some of her children, Kim has continued to perpetuate the drama throughout the series.

Kim is the matriarch in “Welcome to Platteville,” and has been accused of manipulative behavior throughout the show’s four seasons. She went from keeping her nine children isolated in rural Georgia to suddenly giving them access to everything they wanted, like social media and television. The main plot of season 4 is the unsuccessful marriage of Kim and Barry, as Kim said that she was no longer happy with him, and she completely returned to the rules that she set a few years ago.

Ethan once said in “Welcome to Platteville” that Kim was the neck that turned Barry’s head, which means she’s in control and the one who makes all the decisions for the family. She is one of the reasons why his marriage to Olivia Plath is going through hard times, as they are still holding on to the time when Ethan didn’t stand up to his family for her. Kim is not silent about her dislike of Olivia, even saying that she is filled with evil spirits. She didn’t like Olivia for introducing Ethan to life outside of their isolated farm because she had less control over him.

Kim’s relationship with Ethan became even more strained as she forced him to leave his younger siblings, who were still living at home. Some Plathville fans have called Kim selfish for the actions that hurt all of her children, as Ethan hasn’t spoken to some of his siblings in months. She also complicated her relationship with Moria Plath after Moria first performed live about herself by appearing without permission and causing drama.

In season 4 of “Welcome to Platteville,” Kim’s midlife crisis caused even more family drama as she suddenly decided she didn’t want to be married to Barry anymore. She has started spending less time at home with her children, although she is also their teacher as they are homeschooled to run their own dance studio. Kim left Barry and her daughter Lydia Plath to make up for the slack while she had time alone at their rented property. Kim is the one who started talking about divorce in “Welcome to Platteville,” and she continues to divide her family with her actions in the series.