Why Welcome To Plathville Fans Are Sending Micah & Antia

Among the fans of “Welcome to Plattville”, Mika Platt’s personal life has been a hot topic of conversation, and now fans are hoping that he will commit to Antiya. Although the male model has been on many dates, they have not led to anything serious. Now that he has shown interest in a new woman, fans hope he will give love a chance.

Blonde reality TV star Mika grew up on his family farm, caring for animals and tending the land. He could not imagine that he would be able to live somewhere else (especially in a big city) or become a successful model. The star of “Welcome to Platteville” attracted a lot of attention with his charming personality and boyish appearance. Since he was never allowed to go on dates while he was living at home, he took every opportunity to do just that. He admits he’s not ready to be tied up and wants to take his time before settling down. After seeing the relationship problems his parents faced and the romantic sorrows of his siblings, he realizes that playing on the field is better for him.

Now that there’s a new woman in the picture, “Welcome to Plattville” fans are hoping he’ll change his mind. The user SyllabubUnited7920 on Reddit created a topic dedicated to the conversation and wrote: “I really like Anthia. I hope it works out for them.” Mika and Anthia have known each other quite recently, but immediately found a common language when they were introduced by mutual friends. After that first meeting, they planned a pastime and even had a romantic picnic overlooking Los Angeles, drinking wine and reciting Shakespeare. The two are clearly having fun together and enjoying each other’s company, and viewers think that Anthia’s cheerful and carefree personality complements Mika’s sociable and adventurous character. A Reddit user, PleaseSendPants, commented on the thread: “I like her. She marches to her own drum beat, you never know what’s going to come out of her mouth, and I think she’s very pretty.”

In a confession during season 4 of “Welcome to Platteville,” Mika said he would like to meet with Antia three more times to determine if it could lead to something more. He explained why he is so indecisive when it comes to a serious relationship with someone. “There’s a lot going on in our family, and I see a lot of breakups, and a lot of struggles in relationships that make me think, no, I don’t want this right now. I tell myself this, and at the same time there is always this feeling… I would like to have something real, something lasting, something meaningful.”

After witnessing the separation of Kim and Barry Plath, the difficult marriage of Ethan and Olivia Plath, and the heartbreaking breakup of Moriah Plath, he is very careful. As Mika continues to search for himself, fans hope that he remembers Anthia’s feelings. Specialist_Wallaby17 wrote in a Reddit thread: “She seems to be a good person, I hope Mika won’t hurt her in her quest to find herself.”

The star of “Welcome to Platteville” is young, and he still has a lot of time to figure things out. He has made it clear that he is not on anyone’s timeline other than his own when it comes to romantic relationships. Living in Los Angeles has given Mika self-confidence, as well as the realization that he will have to experience much more as he focused on his modeling career.