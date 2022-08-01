Why was Trigun shunned in Japan but welcomed in America?

Why is one show a success and another a failure? Sometimes the answer is obvious, sometimes it’s quite complicated. The circumstances of why our favorite shows are successful or fail will be debated for years. Whether it was because “Star Trek” was sent to the graveyard known as “Saturday Nights” so that “Dragon Pearl Z” would finally get a timeslot on the popular network, the circumstances of the show could just as easily make the series an inspiring success or doom it to life. unknown.

In the case of “Trigan”, the series found itself in an unusual position: it failed in its native country, and in America it became a favorite classic. Although why is that? What is it about the series that made Trigan’s native country more or less dismiss the series, while Americans not only accepted the title with open arms, but also continued to buy and broadcast it for twenty years?

Fighting Manga

Trigun began as a manga written and drawn by Yasuhiro Naitou for Monthly Shonen Captain. The series did not become a hit. It had enough readers to run from 1995 to 1997, but it was eventually cancelled due to an exciting finale that left many plot threads unresolved. A few months later, Nightow will join Young King OURs and continue the series under the name Trigun Maximum, where the series will last from 1997 to 2007 and will end with a satisfactory ending, which he (and his readers) had hoped for all along.

Shortly after the first manga ended, Madhouse approached him with a request to turn Trigun into an anime series. Not knowing that at that time he would have the opportunity to draw more Trigan, he agreed to a deal under which his series would receive a 26-episode adaptation. It will be broadcast on television in Tokyo at not very favorable hours, and the anime will also end without leaving a special trace in Japanese pop culture. Fortunately, the producers of “Mad House” had prepared for a short release, so the series had a final ending, and none of those who watched it would have left with an unsatisfactory cliffhanger.

Different markets lead to different audiences

Trigun was brought to America in 1999 by Pioneer Entertainment (later Geneon Entertainment). Unlike the Japanese market, which was flooded with anime, in America the anime market was still relatively small. Streaming was still a few decades away, and the anime section in stores like Suncoast and Media Play was relatively small.

Only a few anime titles were imported each year, and even fewer of them made an impression. Most of these titles were science fiction and romantic comedies. When the first volume of Trigun appeared on video shelves, it stood out with a dynamic cover of the main character Vash Stampede on a wanted ad, which claimed that his fortune was estimated at $ 60 billion.

Those who decided to buy the first VHS/DVD were offered four episodes of the show, which was different from most anime that could be bought at that time: a stylish western with a bias towards science fiction, with smooth animation and a protagonist with a dark backstory. . Was this shooter a legendary shooter who killed so many people that his fortune is estimated at $60 billion? It was a great premise that few Americans saw. And yet the “carefree but dangerous protagonist” was a dime a dozen in Japan. Despite the quality of the series, Trigun did not stand out in a crowded field in Japan.

In Japan, the series premiered on television late, in a market where the title could easily be buried in a sea of other anime titles to choose from, while it was based on a manga that at best was not only a minor hit, but also had a premise. it wasn’t that unique to Japanese viewers. In America, the series premiered in a small pond, where it easily stood out, many people rented the first Blockbuster tape, and its premise was completely unique to most Americans. These circumstances led to the fact that Trigun was not easy to bury in the video store.

A Western that feels American

It is also worth noting that “Trigan” is a heavy western with elements of science fiction. This alone should tell you a lot about why Americans were more receptive to the series than Japan, since Americans loved the Western genre from the time of The Lone Ranger up to the Clint Eastwood films. Japanese viewers, although able to enjoy a solid western, do not perceive westerns as part of their culture. The Japanese equivalent of a western is a samurai movie, so cowboys and robbers are not part of their story.

By the way, the Trigun dubbing used accents that are usually found in old Western movies and shows, adding an American sound if you watched the show in English. As one of the dubs, which at that time was considered high-quality (it was this anime that gave Johnny Yong Bosch the fame of “Power Rangers” a second career in dubbing anime), he made the series even more noticeable among people who rented English cassettes. from video rental stores, I still got a quality product.