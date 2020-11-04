Why was this big change in the character of Jughead?

The Riverdale series has turned the four main characters into great world superstars. Based on Archie Comics, it shows us the story that is centered on the four main characters Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones.

But lately there have been a lot of major changes made to the show during the casting process they are going through. Jughead was supposed to be pretty much the peripheral character with Archie, Veronica, and Betty.

Everything has been changing since former Disney child star Sprouse. He read the role that Jughead would have. Initially, Sprouse had cast for the role of sportsman Archie, but the darker nature of the Jughead character appealed to the actor more.

The audition ended with the game-changing outcome for Riverdale and Sprouse, becoming much of the cast of this series. Giving him great fame for this role. In 2019, the producers of the Riverdale series gave comments on what Sprouse’s audition for Jughead was like. But we never imagine this whole situation with him.

In the comics, Jughead is asexual and attends Riverdale High, but the plot focuses more on the love triangle between Betty, Archie, and Veronica. But things seem to be changing. Jughead is seen having a fiery affair with Betty, where he is attracting a huge crowd of fans. Who fondly see this pairing and call it “Bughead”

In Riverdale the role of Jughead has become a huge part of the show and show. This can perhaps be attributed to Sprouse’s portrayal, as he has a large solid fan base, but they have been shocked after faking his own death. Since it will not be known what will happen to his role!



