Why was the show successful, according to Hill Harper?

Hill Harper made his acting debut in a 1993 episode of the television series Life Goes On, in which he played a nurse. The following year, he appeared in an episode of Renegade titled “South of 98.”

Harper landed his first recurring role on the television series Married… with Children. He played the character Aaron from 1993 to 1994. His other acting roles include appearances on City of Angels, CSI: NY, Covert Affairs, Limitless, and Homeland.

On September 25, 2017 the series “The Good Doctor” premiered, in which Dr. Marcus Andrews acts as chief of surgery.

The success of The Good Doctor

Why has The Good Doctor been so successful? According to Harper, the show’s success has a lot to do with an excellent writing team and compelling storylines.

During his interview, Harper praises the writers. She also congratulated creator David Shore, who also created the television series House.

Harper says another reason The Good Doctor is well received is because the series focuses on meaningful themes. Fans are so moved by the episodes that they sometimes reach out to him and tell him how they have been personally affected.

“It all starts with writing. The show is based on something that is bigger than the real story.”



