Why was my production canceled? Here is the real reason!

COVID-19 has been a major hurdle for the entire team since Day 1 of Young Sheldon Season 4 production. They somehow found a way to beat the virus and the production process was in full swing when something happened.

Young Sheldon stopped filming after a production member tested positive for COVID-19. The unidentified team member was asymptomatic (meaning he had no visible signs of infection) and is currently in quarantine.

However, the CBS sitcom, a spinoff of the hit show The Big Bang Theory, shut down production for the day to ensure the safety of the rest of the production team and cast. Thus, COVID 19 has forced them to click a pause button for the firing process.

Young Sheldon Season 4 suspends filming! Here’s the renewed production date!

Based on recent reports, it’s unclear how long filming will stop for Young Sheldon’s season four, but the show’s producers are figuring out when (and perhaps if) the series may resume filming sometime next week.

Considering how quickly sitcom can get back into filming, Young Sheldon’s production schedule may not be overly affected. Young Sheldon resumed filming in September in Los Angeles, and new episodes for season 4 began airing on CBS in early November. Filming was previously interrupted for a day in October due to a positive COVID test.

Even with this bad news, the new episode of the fourth season of Young Sheldon is expected, which will air on Thursday, December 17 on CBS, as it has been agreed for a few weeks.



