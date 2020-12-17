Why was Lee Do Hyun scolded by the Sweet Home director

Netflix’s original K-horror drama, Sweet Home is very close to its premiere on December 18, so recently its cast, which included actor Lee Do Hyun, participated in a press conference where they discussed topics of interest. for lovers of webtoons.

Starring young actor Song Kang (Love Alarm), Lee Do Hyun (18 Again), Lee Jin Wook (Voice) and Lee Si Young (No Mercy), among other renowned performers Sweet Home is the adaptation of a popular horror webtoon of the same name written by Kim Kan Bi and Hwang Young Chan.

The story revolves around Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang), a lonely high school student who chooses to stay in his room without speaking to anyone. After his family dies in a car accident, he moves into a small, dilapidated apartment, until strange events occur all over the world.

People transform into different monsters according to their inner desires, so Cha Hyun Soo will have to fight to survive and try to save the world together with a group of people before it is too late.

In Sweet Home, Lee Do Hyun plays the cool Lee Eun Hyuk, an 18-year-old video game fan considered a mastermind and planning expert, who has a sister, Lee Eun Yu. He becomes the leader of the survivors of the apartment complex where Cha Hyun Soo (Song Kang) lives.

During the press conference, the Sweet Home director revealed that Lee Do Hyun is very similar to his character. The actor agreed and commented, “I agree. I think almost 70 percent of us look alike.”

During his speech, Lee Do Hyun revealed that the director had scolded him for his acting as he was very expressive. Since his character is described as a cold figure, he shouldn’t express too much.

“But the director told me that it would be more appropriate if Eun Hyuk’s reaction was less. After that I started acting with a focus on not expressing myself too much on the outside, but thinking more about how to convey emotions with my eyes,” he explained

On the other hand, the director of Sweet Home reiterated that the production was completely adapted to the original webtoon and added that to fulfill this task each scene receives a lot of help from special effects with computer-generated images.



