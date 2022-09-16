Why was it wise to remove sunken Scrolls from story levels in Platoon 3

Splatoon 3 is not the first franchise game released for the Nintendo Switch, but even so it has found an impressive presence on the hybrid console. Within three days of the September 9 release, Nintendo announced that more than 3.45 million copies of Splatoon 3 had been sold in Japan — more than the launch of games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Splatoon 3’s “Rise of the Mammals” story mode attracts particular attention both because of the lore it conveys and because of the improved way it handles collectibles such as sunken scrolls.

Although the Splatoon franchise is one of Nintendo’s latest endeavors, having released its first Wii U game in 2015, it has a number of core features that have been carried over into both sequels. Each game has a new group of idols, which represents the rotation of multiplayer maps and participates, for example, in Splatfest events. Sunken Scrolls are items available in single—player story mode for each game that provide additional information about the construction of the world for anyone who finds them. Splatoon 1 and 2 have hidden most of their scrolls inside the levels, but Splatoon 3 is smart because they mostly appear in the regular Alterna world.

Plot Collectibles in Splatoon and Splatoon 2

The action of the original Splatoon story mode took place in the Okto Valley, where Captain Cuttlefish from the New Splatoon Squidbeak Splatoon recruits players as Agent 3 along with the squid sisters Callie and Marie. Instead, the story of Splatoon 2 follows Agent 4 in the Octo Canyon, but both have a similar structure. Players go through a series of obstacle courses in an abstract space that serve as tutorials on the weapons and abilities of each game, and all with the aim of saving the Great Zapfishe, who feeds Inkopolis, from the Octarian boss DJ Octavio.

By making their way through levels accessible through teapots scattered across the Okto Valley and Canyon, players can find sunken scrolls; often in hidden locations or behind challenging challenges. Some of them could be found in the world of each region, 24 in total in both games (although Splatoon had three more exclusive trials for amiibo). Octo Expansion for Splatoon 2 uses a different mission structure and replaces Sunken Scrolls with “memcakes” designed using the memories of the main character of the Octoling, Agent 8. In one of these meme-pies, Sunken Scrolls are discussed, which Agent 8 calls “too stupid” and suggests dropping them. lost and found.

As already mentioned, each Sunken Scroll discusses an aspect of Splatoon’s world history and current events. For example, the scrolls in Splatoon 1 say that the Great Zapfish is 100 years old, show that the squid sisters are actually cousins, and demonstrate the “Great Turf War” between the Inklings and the Octarians. The Splatoon 2 scrolls also discuss the past of their idol group Off the Hook, and then new entities such as Salmonids.

How Splatoon 3’s Changes Benefit Its Story Mode

The sunken scrolls in Splatoon 3 are identical to their predecessors, although the information they provide about characters such as Shiver, Fry and the Big Man is supplemented by another forum called Alterna Logs, which reveals more about the fall of humanity. However, each scroll can be found in the normal world when players clean up fluffy slime with their companion Small Fly and dig out anchors with loot. They appear along with other collectibles, such as Tableturf card sets, locker decorations (Sunken Scrolls can also be used for this), and music discs that change the current background song.

Nintendo did the smart thing by keeping these collectibles outside of Splatoon 3’s main story levels because it gives players the opportunity to truly focus on their goal without having to scour every inch of the ground thoroughly. This benefits the story mode as a tutorial for beginners who might be interested in testing their abilities rather than slowing down at every intersection. However, the problems and hidden secrets still exist, they are simply most often paid for by Power Eggs — the currency necessary for the consumption of fluffy silt in the world.

Thus, finding secrets in Rise of the Mammalians still makes it easier to unlock sunken scrolls without sacrificing a more focused level design. There are many improvements that help Splatoon 3 feel smoother than its predecessors, such as making Anarchy Splatcast optional and opening Salmon Run 24/7, and this relatively small change to the story mode is another addition to the list.

Splatoon 3 is already available on the Nintendo Switch.