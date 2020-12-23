Why Was Claire Jealous of Frank Randall’s Boyfriend?

Outlander season three is perhaps the most epic execution of Starz’s drama in both its ambition and its scale. Not only does it cover 20 years in the lives of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), but the scope of the story moves between continents.

But why was Claire jealous of Frank’s lover if she loved Jamie? Claire traveled through time to the 1940s, where she reconciled with her first husband Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies), despite being pregnant with Jamie’s baby.

She clearly told Frank that she no longer loved him, but was happy to marry out of convenience and raise the baby together. For her part, Frank, who realized that she could never have children of her own, accepted the arrangement because she was still in love with her wife and secretly hoped Claire would forget about Jamie.

Sadly, over the years, Frank realized that he would always be second best after this mystery man. In turn, Claire also discreetly gave Frank permission to see other people because she was no longer interested in him.

The only condition was never to bring her alliances closer to that of her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), again something that Frank agreed to do. Despite the pain, Frank seemed to find a small semblance of happiness with Ph.D. student Sandy Travers (Sarah MacRae).

But this seemed to upset Claire and she appeared to be jealous on several occasions in the series. One scene showed Claire asking Frank if he wanted to go to the movies. But she admitted that she had already made plans, suggesting that she would go with her girlfriend.

Similarly, Claire was clearly enraged when she realized that Frank had started seeing someone else now and she wasn’t the only object of his affection. Another moment came when the Randalls invited guests during a celebration and Sandy arrived, believing the house was supposed to be empty, apart from Frank, with a surprised Claire opening the door.

Eventually the final moment of Claire’s jealousy came when Frank told her of his plans to divorce and build a new life with Sandy in England, Claire seemed to scoff at the idea of ​​her marrying Sandy. There was more than a hint of envy at Frank’s dash of happiness, even though he had spent the past 20 years professing his love for a man who was technically dead in the 20th century.



