Why was Chozen so skilled at Cobra Kai (if he wasn’t in Karate Kid 2)

Chozen’s inability to defeat Daniel (Ralph Macchio) in “Karate Kid Part II” speaks volumes about how much he has changed as a fighter now in Cobra Kai. Chozen, played by Yuji Okumoto, is without a doubt one of the best karate practitioners in the Netflix sequel. There are currently not many active characters in the Karate Kid franchise — if there are any at all —who have what it takes to beat him in battle.

The techniques demonstrated by Chozen and his easy destruction of Daniel in the third season of Cobra Kai made it clear that the reformed villain is a force to be reckoned with. He’s definitely better than Daniel, which means he could probably beat Johnny (William Zabka) and Chris (Martin Cove). It’s this portrayal of his character and his skills that made the potential clash between him and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) such an exciting prospect for season 5 of Cobra Kai. he has the best chance of defeating Silver in a fight.

Everything that is known about Chozen’s fighting skills raises questions about how he became such a formidable fighter. In The Karate Kid Part II, Chozen was not good enough to win the final fight, which naturally puts him below the skill level of not only Daniel, but also Terry Silver, John Creese and even Mike from The Karate Kid Part III. Barnes, who was a much bigger challenge for Daniel than Chozen. How dramatically his situation has changed can be explained by the amount of time Chozen has devoted to improving his Miyagi-do training. In the decades since his defeat in The Karate Kid Part II, Chozen has spent his time and energy improving his karate skills.

It is important to remember how Chozen’s life between the Karate Kid trilogy and Cobra Kai differs from the lives of characters such as Daniel, Johnny, Terry and Crease. Of the five Karate Kid characters, only one did not take a break from training. The other four stopped training at unspecified points in their lives and returned to combat form only at the time described in the story of Cobra Kai. Unlike them, Chozen never stopped improving as a fighter. This difference allowed Chozen to catch up and surpass characters like Daniel.

Not unlike Mr. Miyagi Pat Morita, Chozen serves as a perfect example of how talented a person can become after decades of diligent martial arts training. Thanks to his dedication to karate Miyagi-do, Chozen became a strong fighter who could defeat Terry Silver. If so, his experience may be what helps Daniel’s side defeat the villain in the fifth season of Cobra Kai.