Why was Britney Spears’ brother Brian not present at her wedding to Sam Asgari?

The wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asgari was not a family event, but the bride’s brother, Brian Spears, wanted to be there on this important day.

The 40-year-old pop star and 28-year-old fitness trainer got married in California on Thursday, June 9. Us Weekly later confirmed that none of Britney’s family members were present, despite reports that 45-year-old Brian would see his sister walk. down the aisle. Shortly after the wedding, Brian’s girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, gave fans more information about his whereabouts on the couple’s wedding day.

“Ironically Lexi had a 5th grade graduation and we couldn’t change the time,” Conklin explained in a comment on her joint Brian’s Instagram account, referring to Brian’s 11-year—old daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife. , Graciella Sanchez. “Brian felt the need to choose terribly, but he had to be close to his daughter and give his love to Britney x1000000 💖💖💖 We are so sad to miss such an important moment, but we are so happy for the marriage of Britney and Sam!🙏”.

Britney Spears and Brian Spears Shutterstock

Conklin took another look at Lexi’s milestone in a separate Instagram post, writing, “Can’t wait to see what adventures high school will bring you! Congratulations to my little Lexi Spears.”

The ups and downs of Britney Spears with Father Jamie Spears over the years

Britney’s older brother and his daughter weren’t the only family members who missed the wedding. The Grammy winner’s sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also didn’t see her and Asgari exchanging vows. “Although the boys won’t be attending, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future,” Federline’s lawyer told TMZ on Thursday.

The Circus performer and the actor got engaged in September 2021, two months before the official termination of the 13-year guardianship of Britney, which was led by her estranged father Jamie Spears. When it came time to stand at the altar, Britney was overwhelmed with emotions.

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari: chronology of their relationship

“Britney arrived in this beautiful horse—drawn carriage that looked like she came straight from a fairy tale,” a source told us. “Britney cried during the ceremony, and Sam sweetly wiped her tears. …Everyone was in a good mood and so happy for Britney, especially seeing what she’s been through over the last couple of years.”

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Although her parents and sister Jamie Lynn Spears did not celebrate a special moment, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and other stars of the first magnitude were present at the wedding. After years of public drama, Britney’s mom, Lynn, congratulated the Toxic singer on her wedding.

“You look radiant and so happy,” commented the 67-year-old Missouri native Britney’s post on Friday, June 10, on Instagram. “Your wedding is a “Dream” wedding! And having it at your house makes it so sentimental and special! I’m sooo happy for you! I love you!”

The 31-year-old Zoey 101 graduate, for her part, “liked” a post on social networks about Britney’s wedding a day after the ceremony.