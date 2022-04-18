Why wait? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost gave Archie…

What could be! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost chose a different name for their 2-year-old son Archie.

The 40-year-old graduate of Force Majeure talked to an Invictus Games participant named Sherri McBain and her wife Mandy on Monday, April 18, about the nickname of her baby.

“She’s like, ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name,’ and Mandy’s like, ‘Yeah, I know,'” McBain said of the Los Angeles native. “They were just chatting because Harry and Meghan couldn’t choose between Archie and Harrison by name.”

The former actress gave birth to her and the 37-year—old English-born boy in May 2019, revealing his full name — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – two days later. In June 2021, the couple had a daughter, Lilibet, who is now 10 months old.

Megan and the former military pilot have been in England since last week. The duo visited Queen Elizabeth II and supported Invictus Games athletes during their travels.

In February, Harry said he “doesn’t feel safe” bringing his two children to his native country. The couple relinquished their royal duties in January 2020, making their departure permanent in February of the following year. California residents privately pay for police protection in the United States.

The Duke applied for a judicial review of his family’s security arrangements in the UK in September 2021. When a decision by the Home Office ruled that he could not personally fund protection during a visit to the UK in January, he issued a statement.

“Prince Harry inherited a security threat at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served twice in combat in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well—documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the statement said. “Although his role in the Institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not changed. There is no threat to him and his family either. … In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family cannot return home.”

“The cost of a personal security officer from [the Metropolitan Police] is estimated at about 100,000 pounds a year,” explained the operating director of Mobius International Security at the time. “What may seem like a wish on paper is actually much more, and the costs can certainly be quite large.”