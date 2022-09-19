Why Ubisoft Should Make an Assassin’s Creed Game in Medieval India

While this is clearly not on the horizon, Ubisoft should eventually release Assassin’s Creed, which is set in medieval India. Ubisoft recently completed its AC Showcase presentation, which revealed a lot of interesting new information about upcoming games. Three projects were announced, each of which is interesting in its own way. The first is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, an old—school Assassin’s Creed game set in medieval Baghdad and focused on parkour, stealth and murder.

Meanwhile, the other two are called Assassin’s Creed Project Red and Assassin’s Creed Project Hexe. The action of the first will take place in ancient Japan, and the second will focus around the period of the witch hunt in Europe, but of all the possible places for future games, the main game in India seems to be mandatory.

Historical settings in Assassin’s Creed Games

Assassin’s Creed games are unique because they give players the opportunity to see what the ancient world might have looked like, at least theoretically. Games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and The Ezio Trilogy shed light on societies and cultures of a bygone era, such as Ancient Greece, Egypt, and the Byzantine Empire, all with taste and fun. Similarly, the upcoming games of the franchise will show Japan, Baghdad and some parts of Europe. However, Ubisoft has not released a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed game, which takes place on the Indian subcontinent.

She released Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, but it’s a 2.5D game, not a true reflection of the franchise as a whole. Naturally, millions of Assassin’s Creed fans in India are waiting for Ubisoft to release a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed game in their homeland. On paper, India should be the main contender, since it was at the center of ancient geopolitics along with China. In addition, Ubisoft can choose from many different periods for a possible Assassin’s Creed game in India.

Possible time periods for playing Assassin’s Creed in Medieval India

Today, India is one of the oldest surviving civilizations with a rich history dating back more than 5,000 years. Ubisoft can randomly select any time period and make a decent Assassin’s Creed game. However, some eras are more suitable for stealth games, such as Assassin’s Creed.

Delhi Sultanate

The Delhi Sultanate was an Islamic empire in India with its capital in Delhi, which existed for 300 years, from 1205 to 1526. This was the period when Islam was gaining ground on the Indian subcontinent. This era in the history of India was full of uncertainty, as no dynasty could hold on to the throne of Delhi. The throne changed hands between 5 dynasties, starting with the Mamluks and ending with Lodi.

Constant wars, politics, assassinations of political figures and scandals were commonplace, which made him an ideal candidate for the Assassin’s Creed game. Gamers can take on the role of a mercenary or assassin in Delhi, working for one of the sultans or usurpers who want to expand their influence.

The Mughal Era

The next candidate to participate in the Assassin’s Creed game in India may be the famous Mughal era, from 1526 to the mid-nineteenth century before the British occupation of the country. Although this period was more stable than the previous Delhi Sultanate, since almost the entire subcontinent was ruled by one Mughal dynasty. However, the Mughal era was still plagued by civil wars over succession and dynastic politics.

There was a special period from 1550 to 1555 when the Mughals were briefly overthrown by the Afghans, who formed the empire of Sur. Humayun, the Mughal emperor at that time, colluded with the Safavid monarch of Persia and restored the rule of the dynasty. The Assassin’s Creed game, showing the perspective of both sides and depicting the regions of Northern India and Persia, sounds fantastic.

British Colonial Era

The last and most appropriate period for a possible Assassin’s Creed title in India may be the British colonial era from the mid-1750s. It is not surprising that this period is perhaps the darkest period in the history of India, when the small Indian kingdoms fell step by step before the mighty British Empire. The British defeated many local Indian rulers, including Sikhs, Marathas, Nawabs of Bengal, Kingdom of Mysore and many others.

The events of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India took place during this period, but the future game, which delves deeper into the Indian society of that time, will be completely different. Players can take on the role of an assassin from any of the local Indian kingdoms who are hunting to liberate their home nation from their colonial masters. The best situation would be the uprising of 1857, when the aborigines of India rebelled against the British with a united front.