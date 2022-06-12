Why Twin Peaks will Always have Unfinished Ends

Starting in 1990 and creating a legacy of surrealism that led to its return in 2017, David Lynch’s Twin Peaks has become a cultural phenomenon like no other. A show with weird visuals, bizarre characters, and a mystery at its core has baffled and baffled fans and critics alike for decades.

After the original series ended after two seasons in 1991, the subsequent feature film “Fire, Come with Me” left many questions unanswered. Fans had hoped that the 2017 revival series would finally tie up the loose ends left decades earlier. However, in true David Lynch style, the show left viewers with even more questions that still hang five years later. With a show like Twin Peaks and a director like Lynch, is it ever possible to tie up the ends, and more importantly, is it necessary to do it?

Before “Twin Peaks” began airing in 1990, David Lynch already had “Eraser Head,” “Elephant Man,” “Dune” and “Blue Velvet.” Given his repertoire, studios and viewers should have known what they were getting into with a TV show created by Lynch. However, no one could have guessed how culturally significant and extremely strange the show would turn out to be.

The plot at first glance seems simple: the body of the homecoming queen Laura Palmer is found naked and wrapped in polyethylene. Around the same time, a girl named Ronette Pulaski was also found seriously injured and in a fugue state. FBI agent Dale Cooper (Kyle McLachlan) arrives in town to solve a murder, but it soon becomes apparent that the town and its residents are below average.

Cooper continues to have strange and uncomfortable run-ins with people from Twin Peaks, the tone of the show ranges from daytime melodrama to restless and supernatural nightmare. Cooper has strange dreams about the red room, where strange characters tell him mysterious clues about the murders in Twin Peaks. The show didn’t shy away from weird characters filled with characters like a Lady with a Log, a man talking backwards, and otherworldly creatures MIKE and BOB. These creatures inhabit the bodies of random townspeople, and although MIKE and BOB used to kill people together, now MIKE wants to help stop Bob. BOB is the main antagonist of the series, a scary wild man in jeans who hides in the city and kills residents.

The second season is even more immersed in oddities, and the central plot revolves around finding out who lives in BOB and what his final plans are. The Black House also takes center stage as a place that is not only from Cooper’s dreams, but also real. Cooper learns that both the White House and the Black House are real places, and that BOB wants to declare the power of the Black House.

The series ends with Cooper being chased by his doppelganger before he appears in the woods. The last frame of the second season makes it clear that Cooper, who came out of the Black Wigwam, is a double, as he repeatedly bangs his head against the mirror, grinning menacingly. It was the end of Twin Peaks. The film “Fire, Come with Me” was released after the end of the show, but it also had few conclusions. It functioned as a more serious prequel and somewhat continuation of the events of the TV show.

Then, more than 25 years later, fans of the show rejoiced when it became known that it would return for a third season. Finally, there will be answers to questions that have remained unanswered for several decades, and fans will finally get at least some answer to the story of Dale Cooper. It turned out not to be so.

In the third season, the stories unfolded in different places, such as Las Vegas, South Dakota and Twin Peaks, as well as in the ethereal plains of existence. In the third season, Cooper’s doppelganger lives Cooper’s life, while the real Cooper is locked in a Black House. There is also a second doppelganger named Dougie Jones, who is eventually attracted to the Black House, allowing the real Cooper—disoriented and confused—to take his place in Vegas.

The action of the third season takes place not only in different places, but also at different times. In 1945, the first atomic bomb exploded, and a balloon with BOB’s face burst out of the smoke. There are frog creatures, talking legs and faces that open to reveal the black nothingness inside. It was quite clear that Season 3 might not offer the answers viewers wanted in a neat little bow.

The third season ended with the real Cooper finding a waitress strikingly similar to Laura Palmer, whom he takes with him to Twin Peaks. However, once they reach the city, the Palmers’ house is occupied by another family. Copper is confused and the waitress (Carrie/Laura) hears Laura’s mother calling her. The lights in the house go out and the show ends with a callback from Laura, who whispers to Cooper in the Red Room.

Lynch again offered a riddle to end the show, some fans were outraged and some rejoiced.