Why Tokyo Ghoul Needs A Steel Alchemist: Brotherhood Treatment

Received commercial success both in the West and in the East by anime fans, Tokyo Ghoul 2014 told the story of Ken Kaneki, a young impressionable college student who finds himself on a date with a beautiful girl only to find out that she is a famous carnivorous creature. like a ghoul. After an accident at a construction site where she tried to kill him, the girl’s organs are transplanted into Kaneki’s body to save his life. As a result, his body begins to change and adapt to the half-ghoul. Now Kaneki must balance a person’s life by resisting the urge to devour the flesh of his loved ones. Yes, the last season aired quite recently, but do not forget that the first and second seasons not only did not correspond to the source material, but at some point completely deviated from it.

There were numerous inconsistencies, such as the fact that ghouls were supposedly invincible from injury, unless they were damaged by another ghoul’s kagune, an additional appendage that ghouls grow out of the back and use for hunting. Even smaller details, such as the fact that ghouls cannot be cut with ordinary sharp objects, were not taken into account in the anime adaptation. Episode 1 provides an example of this invincibility when Kaneki tries to stab himself with a kitchen knife to test his theory whether he has become a ghoul or not. However, in the “Gourmet Arch”, a simple ceramic cup is enough to make him bleed.

The tragic protagonist

Kaneki’s character has had the biggest success in the anime adaptation. Although Kaneki is still idealistic and naive, he was not a fool, always questioned his surroundings and remained cautious with those around him. This can mostly be found in the gourmet arch, when Tsukiyama invites Kaneki to a ghoul restaurant and one of his servants offers him a cup of coffee. In the anime, he doesn’t hesitate to take a sip, which unsettles him, since the drink was drugged.

However, in the manga, Kaneki questions the sudden act of hospitality and avoids drinking it, suspecting it may be under the influence of drugs. This made Kaneki a more attractive character — he had a desire for knowledge, but he was aware of the dangers he was exposing himself to. His initial training montage with Yomo was also mentioned only once, and the results or the process of strengthening him were never shown to the public.

The story that never happened

Aside from the hasty character arcs, the biggest concern for the story was the second season of Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A, in which the story is radically borrowed from the original manga plot to give Kaneki a more “harsh” and “rebellious” personality, which led to strained relations with the friends he worked so hard to earn in the previous season. Anime-only viewers were baffled by Kaneki’s decision to join Aogiri, despite his undying loyalty to his friends in the original manga.

Most of the development of Kaneki’s story and relationship in the second part of the manga was cut out, and only a handful of scenes remained. The manga was presented late and then destroyed, which nullified any attachment of the viewer to it, since there was no possibility for a real connection.

Getting back on the Right Track

The Tokyo Ghoul development team took the initiative to bring the anime back to the manga side with Tokyo Ghoul:re, but due to the limited time they were given and the fact that the third season pretended that Tokyo Ghoul had never existed, complicated the continuity of the series. A viewer who only watches anime will not understand how season 2 moved into season 3 or why one of the main characters of Tokyo Ghoul:re, Mutsuki, is afraid of men.

The art style, composition and soundtrack were on the verge of perfection, but the direction lacked the depth that was in the original manga. A remake of this series with proper character development and true continuity of the Tokyo Ghoul will not only pay tribute to the manga, but also to the story.