Why “Thor: Love and Thunder” was harder to make than “Ragnarok”

Taika Waititi explains why “Thor: Love and Thunder” was a much more challenging prospect than “Thor: Ragnarok”. “Love and Thunder” is being released in theaters for previews starting today, and is on track to make an even bigger box office splash in its first weekend than “Ragnarok.” In this movie, Thor faces something of a midlife crisis when deciding if he wants to continue being a hero, but when Gorr, the Butcher God, descends with the intention of killing all the gods, he must reluctantly assemble a new team that includes his old friends Korg (Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now owns the hammer Mjolnir in the image of the Mighty Thor.

In the Thor branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directors were constantly changing, much more than in any other hero. While Kenneth Branagh directed the original 2011 Thor, Alan Taylor directed its 2013 sequel, Thor 2: Kingdom of Darkness. Only in 2017, “Thor: Ragnarok” Waititi, who at that time had just finished his New Zealand indie comedies “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Hunting Savages”, was invited to join the MCU. The director brought his signature non—standard humor to the project, making “Ragnarok” both the most viewed (93%, which is 16% higher than the second place, “Thor” – 77%) and the highest-grossing film (collected 854 million dollars). worldwide, which is significantly more compared to $644.8 million in the dark world) in the Thor movie franchise.

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Waititi revealed what it was like to immerse yourself in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The director says that he assumed that “Thor: Ragnarok” would be the last solo film about Thor, because most solo franchises about superheroes did not go beyond the trilogy. So he put all his ideas into Ragnarok, and when Marvel more or less instantly ordered a sequel, he had to figure out “what to do with this character that seems new, satisfies the fans, but also gives something to Chris [Hemsworth].” interesting to do.” Read his full quote below:

It still feels like survival. In a sense, it was more difficult because I invested everything in Ragnarok, thinking that Marvel only makes three films for each superhero, so there won’t be another one. Then they immediately asked us to make another one. That’s when I had to come up with all these new ideas to try to do something no worse, if not better, than the previous one. It was harder because it’s like a second novel. Trying to figure out what to do with this character that seems new satisfies the fans, but also gives Chris [Hemsworth] something interesting that he can do with the character.

Another reason why “Thor: Love and Thunder” was much more difficult to organize is that Waititi had a lot more pieces that could be moved around the board. In addition to working with the main Thor characters and those he introduced in Ragnarok, such as Korg and Valkyrie, he has to juggle bringing back old characters like Jane Foster and adding new ones like the Guardians of the Galaxy team. This is the first time the Guardians have appeared outside of the “Guardians” or “Avengers” films, so high hopes are pinned on Waititi to make sure their characteristic irreverent humor is implemented correctly.

However, if there is one thing that the director of “Thor: Love and Thunder” has proved, it is that he is always brimming with ideas. Time will tell if the new film will have the same impact as “Ragnarok,” but the goodwill of this project is already fueling a potentially epic box office. If he can capture at least part of this film’s ability to charm the audience, he will certainly succeed.