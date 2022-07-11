Why Thor: Love and Love? Thunder is so obsessed with Guns ‘N’ Roses

Attention: This article contains spoilers for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Thor: Ragnarok played using a certain song both in marketing and in the final film, it was Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”, which was used in the early trailers and in the final moments of the film. His previous film “Ragnarok”, “Jojo Rabbit”, used the David Bowie song “Heroes”, while his versions of the film and TV show “What We Do in the Shadows” widely use the song “You’re Dead” by Norma Tanega. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi used the Guns ‘N’ Roses song “Sweet Child ‘O’ Mine” in marketing, as well as in the film, which by the end of the film has a much deeper meaning.

In addition to “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, Waititi uses three more Guns ‘N’ Roses songs in the soundtrack to the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, including “Paradise City” when introducing New Asgard and “Welcome To The Jungle” during the opening battle. between the Torus/Guardians of the Galaxy and a group of alien creatures similar to owls. The last song used at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder is “November Rain”, which unfolds in a guitar solo format as Thor Odinson, Mighty Thor and the children of Asgard fight Gorr, the Butcher God. A more obvious allusion to Guns ‘N’ Roses in the film is Heimdall’s son, who renamed himself Axl (after the lead singer of the band Axl Rose), wearing a GNR T-shirt and GNR posters on the wall. The obsession ultimately boils down to Guns ‘N’ Roses music, representing the journey of the film’s main characters and themes that mimic the songs so well.

Why Guns N Roses mean so much in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” ends with “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, in which Thor becomes the guardian of Gorr’s resurrected daughter, proving that they are both the titular “Love and Thunder” of the film. The lyrics of the song help to tie this connection together, in particular, “And pray that the thunder and rain quietly pass by me” and “My sweet Love”, which refer to Thor and the daughter of Gorr. While “Paradise City” and “Welcome to the Jungle” are used in “Thor: Love and Thunder” more literally than figuratively, the use of “November Rain” in the final battle creates the perfect melody appropriate to the moment. Thor shares his power with the children of Asgard, and then he is saved by the Mighty Thor Jane Foster, who, in fact, sacrifices her life for him, similar to the lyrics “Nothing lasts forever” in the song. One of the key recurring lyrics of the song is “Everyone Needs Someone” and “You’re not the Only One”, which refer to Thor empowering Asgardian children, and Jane coming to Thor’s aid, showing that even he needs someone.

Thor: Love & Thunder copies the best soundtrack to the movie “Iron Man 2”

In Iron Man 2, Tony Stark used the Australian rock band AC/DC as the theme music, setting the tone for the rock and roll style he lived by. The frequent use of the band’s music made Iron Man a stronger and more recognizable theme than the standard theme score, which made it part of his personality as a whole. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor Odinson is accompanied by Guns ‘N’ Roses throughout the film, making every needle fall on part of his new path, right down to the aesthetics of rock and roll and the choice of songs. Despite the fact that there are many ambiguities in linking the Guns ‘N’ Roses songs and lyrics used in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, as well as AC/DC songs in “Iron Man 2”, the use of music by each rock band corresponds to a common theme. and the moments in individual films are excellent.