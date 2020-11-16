Why This Was The Best Season By Far In Sci-Fi Series

Like any television series that has had a decent run, The 100 has had its ups and downs in the last seven years.

Fans have criticized the show’s decisions on more than one occasion, but longtime viewers have also continued to tune in to see what this sci-fi series would do next, and whether humanity was, in fact, worth surviving.

If there’s one thing that can be said about The 100, it’s that its previous seasons had a certain heart that grew harder to find as the show continued. So, which is, in our opinion, the best season of the series?

If there’s one thing most fans of The 100 agree on, it’s that the show’s second season stands out in terms of everything from the plot to the acting. Watching criminals struggle to get their friends out of Mount Weather as they tried, with little success, to ease tensions between themselves and the Grounders generated episodes filled with emotion and suspense.

Season two is the first time fans have truly understood how far the 100 are willing to go, and Clarke’s merciful murder of Finn remains one of the series’ most iconic moments.

Similarly, Bellamy and Clarke’s “together” moment before committing genocide to save their own people showed that The 100 was not interested in black and white stories, nor in painting their characters as heroes. For anyone who enjoys “no good guys” shows, this was the moment they knew they would be watching The 100 for some time.

Clarke’s relationship with Lexa is also one of the highlights of the second season, even if it ends in a shocking betrayal one episode before the end.

The second season of the 100 made history by pronouncing its main character as the first bisexual lead on one of the “Big Five” networks in the United States, and there is no doubt that Lexa quickly became an iconic character and loved even outside of his relationship with Clarke. They both individually shone during season two and asked questions about power that were too relevant to the real world.

Season two captures the heart of The 100 without all the troubled moments and plot holes that many of the other seasons have, and that is why it is often praised as the number one installment in the series. This is definitely why it ranks our number one spot.



