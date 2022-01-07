Why this scene from the final episode was removed from the story

And Just Like That premiered its first season on the HBO Max streaming platform in early December, bringing the stories of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda to fan screens in a new phase of their lives, long after the events of Sex and the City, which concluded in the mid-2000s. (Major spoilers from the final episode)

After the first episode of And Just Like That aired, fans were shocked by the series of accusations made by a group of women against the series’ main actor, Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big, love interest of Carrie in the glamorous drama, who died at the end of the premiere after suffering a heart attack.

According to the And Just Like That narrative, the writers anticipated that Mr. Big would appear again during the conclusion of the first season of the HBO show Max. However, it is reported that the final episode will undergo a major change, as the character was eliminated. A decision, which was based on recent allegations of sexual assault.

The information was released by the TVLine medium, ensuring that Noth has been removed from the end of the resurgence of Sex and the City, which will air on February 3. Her character was to appear in a fantasy sequence in which Carrie, Sarah Jessica Parker, reunites with her ex-lover while spreading her ashes in the Seine River in Paris.

Importantly, the surprise death of the character Noth in And Just Like That was planned long before the sexual assault allegations came to light. Therefore, the filmed scenes in which Big appears in the final episode, were not significant for the narrative, so it could be cut if altering the story too much, since it is about Carrie finding a bow lock.

Recall that in December, two women spoke to The Hollywood Reporter alleging allegations of sexual assault against Chris Noth. Three other women came forward in the following weeks with similar allegations. Immediately, the actor was also excluded from the cast of the series ‘The Equalizer’. These were the actor’s statements through a statement:

“The accusations against me made by people I knew years, even decades, are categorically false. These stories could have been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago, it does not always mean no, that is a line that I did not cross.”