Why this is considered the worst season of the entire series

Gotham brought the live-action Dark Knight to the small screen for the first time in nearly 50 years from FOX. Hitting screens in 2014, the series sought to rewrite Batman’s classic origin story for an entirely new generation – in that sense, not unlike what Smallville did with Superman a decade earlier.

Even though all five seasons of Gotham ran the roller coaster of ups and downs while trying to figure it out, it finally turned into some really good television when all is said and done. But like all series, there are better and worse moments.

What was Gotham’s worst season and why?

The second season of Gotham marked a turning point for the show. This is the season that Gotham got its bad rap from because, honestly, a lot of erratic insanity happens in the space of just 22 episodes.

Gotham season 2 saw the rise of the mysterious Theo Galavan, as he tried to take Gotham back for his disgraced ancestors, an act that starts a war with the new King of Gotham, The Penguin.

Meanwhile, Gordon found himself engaged to Arkham Asylum, where he discovered that Hugo Strange was experimenting with and even resurrecting prisoners, which in turn gave Gotham the keys to the supernatural.

Most tend to see this as an improvement over the first season, and while it certainly was in terms of identity, its writer wasn’t a huge fan of the old one. As such, that made it difficult to fully enjoy Gordon’s stint in Arkham Asylum, no matter how groundbreaking it actually was.



