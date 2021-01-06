Why this character has been one of the most hated by fans

Grey’s Anatomy remains one of the most popular dramas on television. The show took Shonda Rhimes from being a successful but not widely known writer to becoming a household name, and it boosted the careers of many of the actors who starred on the show.

Some seasons and arcs are more beloved than others, and fans found some grating storylines, however, there was one season of Grey’s Anatomy in particular that caught the ire of many fans. What season was it and why were fans so disconnected from a show that they would otherwise love it?

One of the reasons the quality of Grey’s Anatomy was compromised at the time was when the character of Eliza Minnick was introduced in season 13. During that season, Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital has hired a consultant to renew its residency program. after deciding that he needed some work.

Eliza Minnick (Marina Dominczyk) was the consultant who came to change the residency program, but residents and doctors were enraged by her presence. Soon, her attempts to exert more control over the hospital and some dubious ethics with patients turned her into an antagonist.

At the same time, she sought a relationship with a resident that some fans supported: Arizona Robbins. But despite Minnick’s status as the villain of the season, the show made efforts to humanize her.

But eventually, she was fired from the hospital for being strict with protocol in an emergency situation, and her actress, Marina Dominczyk, did not remain on Grey’s Anatomy. So the showrunners also wrote about an abrupt end to her relationship with Arizona.

On the other hand, Eliza Minnick’s (Marina Dominczyk) weighty age was really controversial because as she was an antagonist, she was definitely a character that Grey’s Anatomy fans should hate.

However, there are ways to write antagonists that are disgusting as people but fun to watch as characters, and many Grey’s Anatomy fans felt that Minnick simply failed as an interesting character, bringing down the quality of season 13.